Being Adaptable is no longer a choice: APAC’s largest study on State of HR Transformation 2020 By Alight Solutions & People Matters

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 May 2020 – The third edition of the Alight Solutions’ State of HR Transformation study in partnership with People Matters focuses on the theme “Adaptable HR”, as talent and the community at large face an unprecedented situation triggered by COVID-19 crisis. The Asia Pacific’s largest study on the State of HR Transformation shows how being Adaptable is no longer a choice, it is an imperative; it is the inevitable. Everything at the workplace is undergoing dramatic transformation and interestingly, what could have been a reality of the future, has now become the present.

Top priorities for HR in the coming 12 to 24 months

For the last 3 editions, the study has observed that HR always had a packed agenda when it comes to driving effectiveness.Capability development in HR has remained a top focus for organisations along with the need for an integrated Talent Management process.

Employee Experience has been a consistent focus for organisations in their quest to address the broad spectrum from creating a sense of purpose to the ease of transactions.

Driving organisational change is becoming a priority, this also resonates with the talent risks that organisations are trying to address.

Managerial effectiveness sees greater priority as compared to the past, this is a linked focus stemming from the need to drive employee experience and change for both of which managers are a critical pivot.

Process integration and simplification remains a top priority as it ties in with the focus on employee experience and reducing transactional burden across stakeholders.

HR Transformation is not a project. It is an ongoing journey across Planning, Execution and Realisation stages. This cycle should not end but repeat on an ongoing basis. What changes is the fact that continuous calibration and discipline reduces the time it takes from planning to realisation.

