Getting grounds ready, says SLC’s International venue manager Godfrey Dabrera

Godfrey Dabrera is a busy man now. The International Venues and facilities manager working at the Sri Lanka Cricket is getting all international grounds readied.

Speaking exclusveily over telephone from Colombo on Thursday, he said, “we are keeping all international grounds ready for any kind of matches-be it internationals or domestic tournament”.

There has been no clarity yet on India and Bangladesh’s proposed tours of Sri Lanka in July and August, but that has not dented the working of Dabrera .

“We are working at all venues simultaneously and keeping grounds, wickets and stadiums ready with all necessary requirements”.

The 56-year-old Dabrera is finding some difficulties in the current Corona situation but managing somehow.

“Yes, we face problems in getting labours to do work but somehow managing with the limited men-power”, he added further.

“I have a special curfew pass and in last two months I have visited Galle International Stadium (Galle), Sooriyawewa International Cricket Stadium (Hambantota), Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy), Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium (Dambulla) and R.Premadasa Stadium Khettarama, Colombo”, he concluded.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION