Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir under subjugation: AJK President

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to remove every symbol of resistance by imposing Nazi-style laws in order to change the demography of occupied Kashmir but the sacrifices rendered by Junaid Sehrai, Tariq Ahmad and 12 years old Yasim Ijaz would never go in vain”, he added.

“India cannot alter the status of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which disputed territory under UNSC resolution by imposing colonial laws and silencing the voices of dissent,” Masood Khan said while reacting on the violent incident in IOJK.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the AJK president said that blowing up of 17 residential units to killed two youth in Nawakal area of Srinagar reveals rigidity and arrogance of Modi. He warned that if the Indian designs are not frustrated today, it will repeat the same exercise in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir also.

While commenting on the worst Indian brutalities, the AJK president said that the coward Indian Army lacks the courage to fight the Pakistan Army. That is why he maintained that the occupation troops barge into homes of defenceless people and thrash women and children, and if the youth offer resistance, they are declared mujahids and secessionists and they are either killed or put behind the bars.

He said that India has frustrated to realize that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are not ready to accept the actions of 5 August 2019, Hindutva philosophy, unlawful aggression and re-occupation of Kashmir by India. He said that under the garb of COVID-19, India had let loose a reign of terror against the Kashmiri people, but these tricks cannot deter the Kashmiri people from their goal because they will never accept anything less than their independence.

About issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri subjects, the AJK president asserted that these laws were designed to declare the Indian Hindus as the state subjects in order to annihilate the Muslim entity of Kashmir, and to turn Muslim majority into a minority.

Paying homage to top Hizbul mujahideen commander, Junaid Sehrai, and his associate, Tariq Ahmed for offering the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the freedom of their motherland, President Khan said all the martyrs and their sacrifices are an asset for the liberation movement. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs.

He called upon the international community particularly the UN Security Council and the OIC to take notice of the Indian attempts to flout the disputed status of Kashmir and play their role in ensuring restoration of internationally recognized right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION