New Dates and New Location Announced for Seafood Expo Asia
Tenth edition to be held in Singapore
PORTLAND,
ME (USA) – Media
OutReach – 20 May 2020 – The 2020 edition of Seafood Expo
Asia will take place from 18 — 20 November in Singapore at the Singapore EXPO,
Hall 2 and will be co-located with Asia Fruit Logistica.
Exhibits at Seafood Expo Asia
Seafood
Expo Asia, the seafood marketplace for Asia, produced by Diversified
Communications, connects more than 7500 global suppliers and buyers
each year providing industry professionals the opportunity to source all
types of seafood products and services, as well as to learn and explore the
latest trends in seafood.
“Moving
to Singapore this year will provide our exhibitors and buyers the opportunity
to connect and further explore business potential throughout Asia,” said Liz
Plizga, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications. “The decision
is based on feedback from our customers on the potential of the Asian seafood market.
Our third-party research also reaffirmed the growing need for buyers in these
markets to meet international seafood suppliers.”
Staging
the event in Singapore will reinforce Seafood Expo Asia’s positioning in
connecting international seafood suppliers and Asian buyers in the epicenter of
the robust seafood markets. Singapore is an important business hub for global
trade, its geographic location enables easy access to over 400 cities
worldwide.
Hosting
the event later in the year, and as the Asian economy re-opens, presents the
opportunity for seafood suppliers and buyers to capture year-end business and
prepare for the year ahead.
“We
are pleased that Diversified Communications has chosen Singapore to host
Seafood Expo Asia in 2020 and are committed to working closely with them
towards a successful event. Singapore has a strong reputation as a
preferred destination for business events and we are confident in the long-term
prospects of the industry. We look forward to welcoming the delegates to Singapore in
November,” commented Andrew Phua, Executive Director of Exhibitions and
Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board.
“We are proud to be playing host to Seafood Expo
Asia at Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria for the first time. With the necessary
hygiene and precautionary measures put in place, we are committed to providing
the organizers, exhibitors and attendees a safe and comfortable environment
where they can network and forge new partnerships at ease. Located within the
global node of Asia, it is an honor for us in Singapore to be giving the
seafood community a space and platform where they can grow their businesses. We
look forward to welcoming all of them in November,” said Alvin Lim,
Executive Director, Brand & Customer Experience, SingEx Holdings.
Seafood
Expo Asia is pleased to announce that its 2020 edition will be co-located with
Asia Fruit Logistica, the leading continental trade show for Asia’s fresh
produce business. Asia Fruit Logistica
brings more than 12,000 trade professionals from all over the world to meet and
do business in fresh fruits and vegetables with over 800 exhibitors from 40 countries.
The co-location will facilitate the sourcing requirement of
perishable food procurement professionals.
“Our co-location demonstrates the
importance of face-to-face trade shows as the world emerges from this global
pandemic and it also underlines the relevance of Singapore as a preferred
location for event organizers around the world,” said Will Wollbold, Commercial
Director of Global Produce Events (GPE), which organizes ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.
“Seafood Expo
Asia and Asia Fruit Logistica share the same aspiration of providing business
continuity to the retail and foodservice sector in the Asian market. Together
the events provide a convenient one-stop sourcing location for international
buyers in Asia looking for global suppliers of all types of seafood, as well as
fresh fruit and vegetables,” stated Plizga. “We are thrilled to collaborate
with Asia Fruit Logistica in delivering a safe and healthy forum for the
perishable food sector.”
Seafood Expo Asia will feature an exhibit floor with
international suppliers of fresh, chilled, frozen, canned and value-added
seafood products as well as services, and a conference program covering the
most relevant industry topics in Asia.
The
3rd edition of the
Young Chef Challenge, which recognizes the next generation of culinary talents
in Singapore, will take place in the exhibit hall during Seafood Expo
Asia. The competition encourages culinary mentorship and provides
opportunity for aspiring culinary chefs to discover and further develop their
skills.
For
more information and event updates please
visit www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.
About Seafood Expo Asia
Seafood Expo Asia is a trade event
where buyers and suppliers of seafood from around the world come together to
network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian market. The event is produced by Diversified
Communications and takes place annually in Asia. SeafoodSource is the exposition’s official media covering industry news
year-round. The 10th edition
of Seafood Expo Asia is co-located with Asia Fruit Logistica. www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.
About Diversified Communications
Diversified Communications is a
leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face
exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print
publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified
Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over
15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic,
business management and technology. The company’s global seafood portfolio of
expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing
North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia
and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland,
Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified
Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned
business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.