New Dates and New Location Announced for Seafood Expo Asia

Tenth edition to be held in Singapore

PORTLAND,

ME (USA) – Media

OutReach – 20 May 2020 – The 2020 edition of Seafood Expo

Asia will take place from 18 — 20 November in Singapore at the Singapore EXPO,

Hall 2 and will be co-located with Asia Fruit Logistica.

Exhibits at Seafood Expo Asia

Seafood

Expo Asia, the seafood marketplace for Asia, produced by Diversified

Communications, connects more than 7500 global suppliers and buyers

each year providing industry professionals the opportunity to source all

types of seafood products and services, as well as to learn and explore the

latest trends in seafood.

“Moving

to Singapore this year will provide our exhibitors and buyers the opportunity

to connect and further explore business potential throughout Asia,” said Liz

Plizga, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications. “The decision

is based on feedback from our customers on the potential of the Asian seafood market.

Our third-party research also reaffirmed the growing need for buyers in these

markets to meet international seafood suppliers.”

Staging

the event in Singapore will reinforce Seafood Expo Asia’s positioning in

connecting international seafood suppliers and Asian buyers in the epicenter of

the robust seafood markets. Singapore is an important business hub for global

trade, its geographic location enables easy access to over 400 cities

worldwide.

Hosting

the event later in the year, and as the Asian economy re-opens, presents the

opportunity for seafood suppliers and buyers to capture year-end business and

prepare for the year ahead.

“We

are pleased that Diversified Communications has chosen Singapore to host

Seafood Expo Asia in 2020 and are committed to working closely with them

towards a successful event. Singapore has a strong reputation as a

preferred destination for business events and we are confident in the long-term

prospects of the industry. We look forward to welcoming the delegates to Singapore in

November,” commented Andrew Phua, Executive Director of Exhibitions and

Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board.

“We are proud to be playing host to Seafood Expo

Asia at Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria for the first time. With the necessary

hygiene and precautionary measures put in place, we are committed to providing

the organizers, exhibitors and attendees a safe and comfortable environment

where they can network and forge new partnerships at ease. Located within the

global node of Asia, it is an honor for us in Singapore to be giving the

seafood community a space and platform where they can grow their businesses. We

look forward to welcoming all of them in November,” said Alvin Lim,

Executive Director, Brand & Customer Experience, SingEx Holdings.

Seafood

Expo Asia is pleased to announce that its 2020 edition will be co-located with

Asia Fruit Logistica, the leading continental trade show for Asia’s fresh

produce business. Asia Fruit Logistica

brings more than 12,000 trade professionals from all over the world to meet and

do business in fresh fruits and vegetables with over 800 exhibitors from 40 countries.

The co-location will facilitate the sourcing requirement of

perishable food procurement professionals.

“Our co-location demonstrates the

importance of face-to-face trade shows as the world emerges from this global

pandemic and it also underlines the relevance of Singapore as a preferred

location for event organizers around the world,” said Will Wollbold, Commercial

Director of Global Produce Events (GPE), which organizes ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.

“Seafood Expo

Asia and Asia Fruit Logistica share the same aspiration of providing business

continuity to the retail and foodservice sector in the Asian market. Together

the events provide a convenient one-stop sourcing location for international

buyers in Asia looking for global suppliers of all types of seafood, as well as

fresh fruit and vegetables,” stated Plizga. “We are thrilled to collaborate

with Asia Fruit Logistica in delivering a safe and healthy forum for the

perishable food sector.”

Seafood Expo Asia will feature an exhibit floor with

international suppliers of fresh, chilled, frozen, canned and value-added

seafood products as well as services, and a conference program covering the

most relevant industry topics in Asia.

The

3rd edition of the

Young Chef Challenge, which recognizes the next generation of culinary talents

in Singapore, will take place in the exhibit hall during Seafood Expo

Asia. The competition encourages culinary mentorship and provides

opportunity for aspiring culinary chefs to discover and further develop their

skills.

For

more information and event updates please

visit www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.

About Seafood Expo Asia

Seafood Expo Asia is a trade event

where buyers and suppliers of seafood from around the world come together to

network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian market. The event is produced by Diversified

Communications and takes place annually in Asia. SeafoodSource is the exposition’s official media covering industry news

year-round. The 10th edition

of Seafood Expo Asia is co-located with Asia Fruit Logistica. www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a

leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face

exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print

publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified

Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over

15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic,

business management and technology. The company’s global seafood portfolio of

expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing

North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia

and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland,

Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified

Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned

business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.