NFC award amount was deposited in fake accounts: PTI MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh

DADU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Senior Vice President, MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh speaking on NFC award, he said that NFC award amount was deposited in fake accounts in Sindh. He said that Sindh would be developed, if the NFC award would be used properly by PPP Sindh government.

He was speaking with journalists during visit of government boys’ high school Ghraiababad where he found buffalos and other animals in all classes. PTI local leaders Sardar Ashiq Ali Zounr, Rajib Ali Shahani accompanied to the PTI senior vice president Haleem Adil Shaik.

PTI Vice President, MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh at government boys high school Ghraiababad

Speaking on budget of health sector and its improvement, he said that 5.5 billion rupees were released to PPP Sindh government for improvement health sector in last 12 years. He said that PPP Sindh government has not improved health sector in last 12 years but has increased corruption and nepotism.

Speaking on improvement in education sector in Sindh, he said that PPP has destroyed education system in Sindh.

He said that schools were used for animals in Sindh. He said that in Dadu it was best example, as buildings of schools were constructed for education of children but before starting classes, they were used for animals.

He said that PPP has proved that it was anti Sindh party. He said that not a single department related with Sindh government was improved. He said that PPP has looted all resources of people in country.

He said that CM Sindh was only releasing recorded video and restricted his activities till CM house.

He criticized on CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah that he should pay attention on other issues of people of Sindh as he was only reading bulletins of Tvs related with Corona virus.

Central senior Vice President PTI, MPA Haleem Ail Adil Shaikh said that with amount of 2 billion rupees were spent on the construction of 400 bedded hospitals of Dadu but still it was not operated. He said that he was also example of negligence of PPP Sindh government as; PPP Sindh government was not ready to provide health services to the people properly.

He said that always it practice of corruption as construction of building was large in size, the commission was also received in big size.

He said that PPP spokesman Murtaza Wahab was demanding for more construction of buildings of the hospitals. He advised him to start the closed buildings of hospitals of Sindh like 400 bedded hospital of Dadu.

He said that it was common complaint as doctors and other staff was not performing duties at civil hospital of Dadu and medicines are not supplying to the patients. He said that people of Dadu were worried for their treatment of their diseases. He said that people of Dadu were on mercy of corrupt PPP leadership and corrupt bureaucrats.

Speaking on 18 amendment, he said that PPP has taken out funeral / Janaza of 18 amendments in Sindh and in the name of 18 amendments; PPP has destroyed the government departments and looted all departments. He said that after 2010, 18 amendments came but province has not developed. He said that PPP has looted Sindh and increased corruption.

He said that during locked down situation, the other provincial governments in Pakistan had helped their people in best way but PPP has embezzled billion rupees in the name of controlling of corona virus in Sindh. He said that due to wrong policies of PPP Sindh, people committed suicides due to hunger and starvation.

He said that Sindh government had not delivered properly its services during outbreak of COVID-19.

He said that it was mega corruption of Sindh government in name of supply of ration to the poor communities. He said that billion rupees were embezzled also Zila councils, town committees and municipal committees in Sindh in name of supply of ration to the poor communities in Sindh.

He said that in compare of other countries, ratio of death was low due to corona Virus in Pakistan.

He said that Swedish has not locked down in country but followed SOPs.

He said that PPP Sindh government was asking to visit Sindh and observe the development in Sindh. He said that he had come to see develop in Sindh. He said that schools were turned into cattle pats.

He appreciated the Ehsas Kafalat program launched by federal government to distribute the 12000 rupees to each poor people. He said that distribution of amount of Ehsas Kafalat program was transparent and it reached poor people properly. He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan to help poor people during corona virus outbreak in country.

Later, Haleem Adil distributes 2000 PPEs in CMC Hospital Larkana.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh reached Chandka Medical College (CMC) Hospital Larkana and along with 2000 sets of personal protection equipments (PPEs) and other medical supplies.

He distributed the PPEs and other medical supplies amongst doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. He also met with the young doctors and medical staff who had been protesting against the government for not supplying them PPEs.

Talking to media on the occasion, he said doctors and medical staff of CMCH Larkana and other government hospitals were facing a lot of troubles due to non-availability of PPEs. He said we have not come here for politics, but to meet our brave healthcare professionals and provide safety and support to them. He said previously the federal government has already supplied 250,000 PPEs and other equipment to the Sindh government. He said the federal government has also supplied 0.8 million surgical N-95 masks and of them 250000 masks have already been given to the Sindh government.

Haleem Adil said we salute our brave doctors and medical staff. He said doctors are our frontline soldiers in war against coronavirus. He said care and safety of doctors and medical staff is as important as safety and care of patients. He said we demand that like other provinces risk allowance should be given to the doctors in Sindh.

