Public services offices to remain open during Eid days

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro has notified that all public service offices shall remain open even on Eid days so to provide relief to people in need.

Under directives of Commissioner Hyderabad division Muhammad Abbas Baloch, deputy commissioner has asked officers of all public services offices to keep their mobile and landline numbers open and not to leave offices without permission so to combat coronavirus and monsoon rain emergency.

In this regard a circular issued by deputy commissioner officer has named Hesco, health,PPHI, local government, police, revenue, municipal agencies, livestock, public health engineering and other essential services departments to remain open on Eid holidays and attend the people during corona and monsoon emergencies.

Deputy Commissioner has directed officers of above departments and offices to set up control rooms in their offices and that no negligence would be tolerated. They have been asked that their staff must remain present in offices. They have been asked to submit list of staff present on Eid days there and also phone numbers of control rooms to DC office.

