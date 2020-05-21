SQREEM Ranks Amongst Top 100 in the Financial Time’s List of Fastest Growing Companies in Asia Pacific
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 May 2020 – Singapore Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions
Company, SQREEM Technologies, has clinched a top spot on the Financial Time’s
2020 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific list.
The FT list
was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks entrants from
across the Asia-Pacific by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue
between 2015 and 2018.
SQREEM Technologies utilises AI technology to
track behaviour in the digital advertising world for clients like GlaxoSmithKline,
Johnson & Johnson, and Mercedes. The firm also provides market analysis,
insights and intelligence for some of the world’s largest companies along with
other retail bank institutions and government agencies.
Ranked 54th
amongst a list of 500, this latest recognition adds to the various accolades
SQREEM has garnered over the years. This includes the likes of being named
Singapore’s most digitally innovative company in 2019, and securing a win at the Singapore Fintech
Festival in 2018.
Ian Chapman-Banks, co-founder and CEO of SQREEM
says, “Being ranked amongst the fastest growing companies helps validate our
approach and focus on innovation. We have over 10 years of experience
developing AI algorithms that enable scenarios far beyond human capabilities.
We are thrilled that the competitive edge provided by the sophistication of our
solutions has clinched us a spot as the fastest growing Artificial Intelligence
company in the region.”
“To date, SQREEM’s Artificial Intelligence
capabilities have been proven in a myriad of scenarios: assisting governments
with tracking criminal activity, predicting global market events, detecting
instances of fraud, and assisting multiple firms in the financial sector with
their media campaigns. We have also leveraged our experience gained from these past
successes to further assist governments in the fight with COVID-19 through an
AI-driven contact tracing and communications platform, Channel SQREEM”
Additionally, SQREEM recently partnered with
Japanese internet services company, Rakuten to launch Rakuten SQREEM to provide
advertisers in Japan with marketing solutions built around AI-based behavioural
pattern analysis, and to cater to companies and advertisers in Japan.
Additionally, the firm also helped launch Wrap
Bstrd,
Singapore’s First F&B brand and dark kitchen driven by artificial
intelligence and analytics.
About SQREEM
SQREEM is the world’s largest
“behavioural pattern data aggregator” that collects, analyses, and
creates a database of open data on the Internet using its own Artificial
Intelligence technology. Based on this technology, we provide data analysis
services to more than 100 companies and government agencies across various
industries. SQREEM has also
been identified as Asia’s 54th fastest growing company by the Financial Times.
See the following link for more details.
https://SQREEMtech.com