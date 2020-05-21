SQREEM Ranks Amongst Top 100 in the Financial Time’s List of Fastest Growing Companies in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 May 2020 – Singapore Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions

Company, SQREEM Technologies, has clinched a top spot on the Financial Time’s

2020 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific list.

The FT list

was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks entrants from

across the Asia-Pacific by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue

between 2015 and 2018.

SQREEM Technologies utilises AI technology to

track behaviour in the digital advertising world for clients like GlaxoSmithKline,

Johnson & Johnson, and Mercedes. The firm also provides market analysis,

insights and intelligence for some of the world’s largest companies along with

other retail bank institutions and government agencies.

Ranked 54th

amongst a list of 500, this latest recognition adds to the various accolades

SQREEM has garnered over the years. This includes the likes of being named

Singapore’s most digitally innovative company in 2019, and securing a win at the Singapore Fintech

Festival in 2018.

Ian Chapman-Banks, co-founder and CEO of SQREEM

says, “Being ranked amongst the fastest growing companies helps validate our

approach and focus on innovation. We have over 10 years of experience

developing AI algorithms that enable scenarios far beyond human capabilities.

We are thrilled that the competitive edge provided by the sophistication of our

solutions has clinched us a spot as the fastest growing Artificial Intelligence

company in the region.”

“To date, SQREEM’s Artificial Intelligence

capabilities have been proven in a myriad of scenarios: assisting governments

with tracking criminal activity, predicting global market events, detecting

instances of fraud, and assisting multiple firms in the financial sector with

their media campaigns. We have also leveraged our experience gained from these past

successes to further assist governments in the fight with COVID-19 through an

AI-driven contact tracing and communications platform, Channel SQREEM”

Additionally, SQREEM recently partnered with

Japanese internet services company, Rakuten to launch Rakuten SQREEM to provide

advertisers in Japan with marketing solutions built around AI-based behavioural

pattern analysis, and to cater to companies and advertisers in Japan.

Additionally, the firm also helped launch Wrap

Bstrd,

Singapore’s First F&B brand and dark kitchen driven by artificial

intelligence and analytics.

About SQREEM

SQREEM is the world’s largest

“behavioural pattern data aggregator” that collects, analyses, and

creates a database of open data on the Internet using its own Artificial

Intelligence technology. Based on this technology, we provide data analysis

services to more than 100 companies and government agencies across various

industries. SQREEM has also

been identified as Asia’s 54th fastest growing company by the Financial Times.

See the following link for more details.

https://SQREEMtech.com