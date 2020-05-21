X0PA AI Unveils new AI Enabled Video Interview on Demand Platform

X0PA AI releases X0PA ROOM, a video interviewing platform with advanced AI

21 May 2020 – X0PA AI announces the next generation

Video Interview on demand platform, X0PA ROOM.

ROOM

uses artificial intelligence and video analytics to provide organizations and

education institutions a powerful pre-screening tool. With ROOM, hiring

managers can create hybrid questions in text or video , set and select either a

fixed or randomized set of questions, set timers for video interview completion and many other

features to simulate an in person interview including anti-cheat feature.

ROOM

takes video interviewing to another level with video analytics available post

interview. Through the use of AI, the platform is able to pick up on subtle

cues from the candidate based on their facial expressions and body gestures to derive

a sentiment and emotional analysis for each candidate response. There is also

an analytics dashboard to provide hiring managers with an overview of the ratings

and status of the candidates interviewed.

ROOM

provides a seamless video interview experience for candidates with an easy to

use interface. The platform is compatible with mobile and desktop and

candidates can easily join via the video interview link received. Candidates

will be guided through a pre-interview check to ensure that they are recording

in high quality video resolution and sound. They would also have the option to

play back and review their interview responses. Upon completion of the interview,

candidates will be notified via email.

X0PA Is a strategic partner

of Microsoft and the company has developed cloud based tools and products to

enhance the hiring process and selection processes for Government, academia and

enterprises. For more information, visit X0PA’s website at:

https://x0pa.com/