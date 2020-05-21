X0PA AI Unveils new AI Enabled Video Interview on Demand Platform
X0PA AI releases X0PA ROOM, a video interviewing platform with advanced AI
21 May 2020 – X0PA AI announces the next generation
Video Interview on demand platform, X0PA ROOM.
ROOM
uses artificial intelligence and video analytics to provide organizations and
education institutions a powerful pre-screening tool. With ROOM, hiring
managers can create hybrid questions in text or video , set and select either a
fixed or randomized set of questions, set timers for video interview completion and many other
features to simulate an in person interview including anti-cheat feature.
ROOM
takes video interviewing to another level with video analytics available post
interview. Through the use of AI, the platform is able to pick up on subtle
cues from the candidate based on their facial expressions and body gestures to derive
a sentiment and emotional analysis for each candidate response. There is also
an analytics dashboard to provide hiring managers with an overview of the ratings
and status of the candidates interviewed.
ROOM
provides a seamless video interview experience for candidates with an easy to
use interface. The platform is compatible with mobile and desktop and
candidates can easily join via the video interview link received. Candidates
will be guided through a pre-interview check to ensure that they are recording
in high quality video resolution and sound. They would also have the option to
play back and review their interview responses. Upon completion of the interview,
candidates will be notified via email.
X0PA Is a strategic partner
of Microsoft and the company has developed cloud based tools and products to
enhance the hiring process and selection processes for Government, academia and
enterprises. For more information, visit X0PA’s website at:
https://x0pa.com/