DC Hyderabad for celebrating Eid with poor, prisoners

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad has said that we must celebrate Eid with poor people including those jail inmates so to include them with our Eid greetings.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad said in this regards his administration was ready to work with social organizations and philanthropists whose participation has been exemplary. He said this while distributing Eid gifts including clothes among children at children ward in central jail Hyderabad through Al-Umed organization. He said Al-Umed and other organizations had taken an active part in distributing ration and other needy items among the poor with reference to coronavirus pandemic. He hoped that in the future also these social organizations would continue helping the poor and needy.

On this occasion jail superintendent briefed deputy commissioner that technical jobs including works of the electrician, welding, plumbing, motor winding, and other such courses are being taught to them so when they go out of jail they can earn their livelihood.

DC asked jail administration to teach children inmates psychological training so that they can become peaceful citizens and avoid indulging in criminal activities in the future.

