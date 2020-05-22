Gaw Capital Partners raises GBP 28.5 million in mezzanine financing from Samsung Securities and KB Asset Management to refinance London offices

LONDON, UK

– Media OutReach – 21

May 2020 – Real

estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners announced today

that is has successfully raised GBP 28.5

million in mezzanine financing to refinance its preferred equity on its

landmark office building in Docklands, London. The lending consortium led by

Samsung Securities and KB Asset Management from Korea provided the five-year

mezzanine facility at a LTV of just under 71%.

Acquired by Gaw Capital on behalf of

Asian investors in September

2014, Harbour Exchange 1,2,4 and 5 comprises of 600,000 square feet of Grade A

office space over four buildings between 3 and 16 floors, 500 car parking

spaces and a nine acre freehold. The

property is well located in the Docklands area on the periphery of the Canary

Wharf estate, benefiting from the communications links and amenities, while

providing Grade A space at a significant discount to the Canary Wharf

estate. This has attracted a diverse

range of tenants from government, financial services, insurance, TMT and other

sectors, with key tenants such as the Financial Ombudsman Service, CLS, Booking.com

and QBE Insurance.

The deal highlights the growing

relationship between Gaw Capital and Samsung Securities dating back to another

successful deal of acquiring Aoyama Building, an Grade A office building

located in the center of Tokyo, Japan in 2019.

Christina

Gaw, Managing Principal & Head of

Capital Markets for Gaw Capital Partners said “We are delighted to have been able to

successfully raise this mezzanine facility with the support of Samsung

Securities and KB Asset Management against the uncertain backdrop of COVID-19

and significant global financial turmoil. This demonstrates that the market

remains open for quality assets with the right fundamentals and strong cash

flow. We are also excited to collaborate further with our Korean partners on

future opportunities in the UK and beyond.”

With over 15 years of property investment

and asset management experience, Gaw Capital Partners is distinguished for its

ability to add strategic value to real estate through revitalisation, redesign

and repositioning. The firm has an excellent investment track record in the

London market, with a number of strategic and high-potential commercial

properties in its portfolio, including Lloyd’s Building, 123-151 Buckingham

Palace Road, Milton Gate and Tower Place. Gaw Capital has also successfully

developed a sizable logistics platform, medical-asset backed platform,

mini-storage platform, premium outlet malls and education-related platform.

About Gaw Capital Partners

Gaw Capital Partners is a uniquely positioned private equity

fund management company that focusing on real estate markets in greater China

and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally.

Specializing in adding strategic value to under-utilized

real estate through redesign and repositioning, Gaw Capital runs an integrated

business model with own in-house asset management operating platforms in

retail, hospitality, property development and logistics.

Gaw Capital has raised equity of USD$ 14.2 billion since

2005 and commands assets of USD$ 24.8 billion under management as of Q4 2019.