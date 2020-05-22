Hysan Development’s Bizhouse Launch

Presenting a Novel and Fully Furnished Live & Work Space in Causeway Bay for Entrepreneurs and Creative Professionals

HONG

KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 May 2020 – Hysan Development Company Limited

(Stock Code:00014) is pleased to announce today the launch of Bizhouse, the first Live & Work

Space project in Hong Kong, with the aim of shaping a new mode of living and

working for energetic entrepreneurs and creative professionals based in the

city.

Highly Accessible

Located at No. 12 Pak

Sha Road in Causeway Bay, Bizhouse

offers 12 fully furnished units in 3 distinct sizes and a communal rooftop

specially designed to create a more connected and natural urban area. As the microcosm of Hong Kong, the

vibrant and multifaceted Causeway Bay District is a convenient location for businesses, shopping and entertainment, along

with art and culture. Carefully crafted with an eye for details, each flat’s

cosy and modern interiors are completed with stylish decors, bespoke furniture,

and built-in home appliances, whereby tenants can change their work or live modes anytime all day.

Curating the Neighbourhood

Mr. Ricky Kon Wai Lui,

Chief Operating Officer of Hysan Development Co. Ltd. shares the rationale

behind this first-of-its-kind project, “Hysan, deeply rooted

in Causeway Bay, has been taking initiatives to curate new ideas, styles and

events for the neighbourhood in sync with changes over time. Bizhouse

is something new both for Hysan and for the community. The idea is to ensure

the tenants can live and work in the area and there is no need for them to even

leave the neighbourhood for days or weeks on end! Lee Gardens Area features all

sorts of convenient offerings: from local-style Cha Chaan Teng and fancy

restaurants; a labyrinth of side streets with wet markets, street stalls and

local shops; to luxurious shopping malls and office towers like Hysan Place and

Lee Gardens. All your everyday

needs are just within reach.”

Lui says the eclectic area and this new project serve as a perfect

backdrop to incubate new business and community ideas for Hong Kong. “The advent of new technology enables entrepreneurs to

bring ideas to life, and many startups have sprung up creating a demand for

multi-purpose spaces. Hysan sees a need do something special, which is to forge

a new space that combines the best of living and working in Hong Kong’s

commercial heartland.”

Spatial Versatility

“At Bizhouse,” explains Lui, “we have carefully redefined a flex space

which goes beyond a living space to encompass a workstation. ‘Swift conversion’

is the keyword here. Each flat at Bizhouse,

whatever the size, is designed with bespoke furniture that can help transform a

living setup into a variety of working environments with ease, and for whatever

purposes, like solo work, multi-work, teamwork, and formal and casual

meetings.”

Space-wise Design

The 6-storey building

was rebuilt with an elevator in

2003. The interior redesign and

décor makeover of this charming

low-rise were carried out by the award-winning architectural design studio Bean

Buro. Its founder Ms. Lorène Faure says, “In this modern

space, we are looking for ultimate flexibility and efficiency. The overall

design, featuring simplicity and small details, adds a fresh and elegant touch

to the building, creating sensational interiors.” Bean Buro’s Co-founder Mr.

Kenny Kinugasa-Tsui supplements, “a flexible space must be equipped with smart

mechanisms to move and conceal furniture either

under elevated platforms or onto the walls. Every piece of furniture is part of

a large storage unit for the space-saving purpose.” Besides, brand-new water pipes and drainage

systems were installed in the entire building while works on electricity

rewiring and window inspection were also completed.

Inclusion of Tradition and Modernity

One of Bizhouse’s major attraction is its

exceptionally convenient location and linkage. Bizhouse is only a 2-minute walk from Causeway Bay MTR, a hub for

easy commute. As one of the busiest neighbourhoods on Hong Kong Island,

Causeway Bay comprises Grade A retail and office towers merging seamlessly with

characterful low-rises, and intersected by tree-lined avenues and bustling side

streets. The renowned street market at Jardine’s Bazaar are among the

photogenic spots which can easily spark entrepreneurial creativity and inspiration.

App-enabled Security System for Peace of Mind

Back to Bizhouse, a Resident App is adopted to

assist the work of the Management Office and it also facilitates the day-to-day

communications between Bizhouse staff

and tenants. Simply click on their phone app to connect the Door Entry Interface, for example, and

tenants can grant access to bona fide visitors. The app also enables the

Management Office to perform security monitoring in the common areas of the

premise on a 24/7 basis.

New Lifestyle for

Urbanites

Bizhouse

brings a new dimension to the combined ideas of living and working. The

communal rooftop space is design to help provide gathering space for tenants,

and also to help enhance bonding between tenants at Bizhouse. 12 furnished

flats with three sizes ranging from 317, 392 and 546 square feet are available

for lease from today. Each flat comes with home and studio facilities,

including but not limited to fibre optics internet connection, HD TV, fully

controlled split type air-conditioner, fully fitted kitchenette, built-in

microwave oven with grill, refrigerator, washer dryer and bathroom ventilator.

Entrepreneurs and creative professionals are welcomed to enjoy this new hybrid

live-work concept in Causeway Bay.

Viewing

by appointment only. For booking and enquiry, please contact us via WhatsApp at

+852 6829 0786 or email to info.bizhouse@hysan.com.hk

For Bizhouse images and

captions downloading, please visit this link:

https://bit.ly/2Vd8BmV

Bizhouse Live

& Work Space

Presented by

Hysan Development Company Limited

Located at 12 Pak Sha Road, Causeway Bay, Bizhouse is a 2-minute walk

from Causeway Bay MTR. Equipped with an elevator, this amenity-rich 6-storey

building, offers 12 fully furnished units in 3 distinct sizes, from 317, 392 to

546 square feet, and a communal rooftop for social gathering purpose.

Monthly rent starts from HK$19,000, inclusive of

Management Fee and Government Rent, while Telephone, Internet and Utilities

Bills at each tenant’s own expense.

In-Flat

Provisions

Live & Work Area Provisions:

Digital Door

Lock

Lock Hidden Split Type

Air-conditioner

Air-conditioner Day/ Night Ambience

Lighting

Lighting 50-inch/ 60-inch 4K

Smart TV with 3-4 HDMI ports

Smart TV with 3-4 HDMI ports Bespoke Movable Couch

and Tuck-Away Coffee Table

and Tuck-Away Coffee Table Bespoke Fitted

Wardrobes

Wardrobes Bespoke Storage

Cabinets

Cabinets Murphy Bed

Space-saving Extendable Multi-purpose Table [H75cm x L95cm x W44-230cm]

Designated Workstation(s)

Professional Grade Conference Phone

Wi-Fi Internet Access

Frosted Gradient Glass Sliding Door

Adjustable Hanging Feature

Fabric Pin-Up Board

Kitchen Provisions:

Fully-fitted kitchenette with Kitchen Tap

& Sink

& Sink Built-in Domino 2-Zone Induction Hob

Telescopic Hood

Built-in Microwave Oven

with Grill

with Grill Integrated Refrigerator

Built-In Washer/ Dryer

Bathroom Provisions:

Bathroom Cabinet with

Washbasin

Washbasin Ceramic Water Closet

Bespoke Shower Cubicle

Bathroom Ventilator

The communal rooftop is open to tenants for refreshing, sunbathing or

networking.]Like-minded individuals can get together in forms of barbecue

parties and other networking events to create a sense of community.

Viewing by appointment only. For booking and enquiry, please contact us

via WhatsApp at +852 6829 0786 or email to info.bizhouse@hysan.com.hk

All contents in this

page are for reference only. All information shall be subject to the terms and

conditions of the Formal Tenancy Agreement.

*Per square feet lease

rate quoted above is for indication purpose only and is subject to revision

without prior notice.

**All brands, models, specifications

and quantities mentioned above are for information only and may vary between

flats.

***The property was

rebuilt in 2003 with an elevator. Brand-new water pipes and drainage system

were installed in 2018/2019, where electricity rewiring and windows inspection

works were completed in the 3rd quarter in 2018.

Bizhouse Website:

https://bizhouse.com.hk

Bizhouse Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/BizHouseHK/

Bizhouse LinkedIn:

https://hk.linkedin.com/company/bizhouse

Bizhouse Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/bizhousehk/





About Bizhouse

Conveniently located in the bustling Causeway Bay, Bizhouse offers tenants the freedom to live, work, rest and connect

with like-minded individuals.

Introducing the first-of-its-kind hybrid live-work concept to Hong Kong,

Bizhouse is designed for

dream-makers who get inspired with endless possibilities. Housing 12 units, it

incorporates a smart and transformative design to fit in various lifestyle and

working needs, making it a perfect space for entrepreneurs and creative

professionals.

Revisit Causeway Bay to discover Bizhouse,

where entrepreneurs can achieve their goals and live their dreams.





About Hysan

About Hysan Development

Company Limited is a leading property investment, management and development

company in Hong Kong with an investment property portfolio of over 4 million

square feet of high quality office, retail and residential space. With roots in

the district since the 1920s, Hysan is one of the largest commercial landlords

in Causeway Bay.

Bizhouse Website:

https://bizhouse.com.hk

Bizhouse Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/BizHouseHK/

Bizhouse LinkedIn:

https://hk.linkedin.com/company/bizhouse

Bizhouse Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/bizhousehk/