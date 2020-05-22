Hysan Development’s Bizhouse Launch
Presenting a Novel and Fully Furnished Live & Work Space in Causeway Bay for Entrepreneurs and Creative Professionals
HONG
KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 May 2020 – Hysan Development Company Limited
(Stock Code:00014) is pleased to announce today the launch of Bizhouse, the first Live & Work
Space project in Hong Kong, with the aim of shaping a new mode of living and
working for energetic entrepreneurs and creative professionals based in the
city.
Highly Accessible
Located at No. 12 Pak
Sha Road in Causeway Bay, Bizhouse
offers 12 fully furnished units in 3 distinct sizes and a communal rooftop
specially designed to create a more connected and natural urban area. As the microcosm of Hong Kong, the
vibrant and multifaceted Causeway Bay District is a convenient location for businesses, shopping and entertainment, along
with art and culture. Carefully crafted with an eye for details, each flat’s
cosy and modern interiors are completed with stylish decors, bespoke furniture,
and built-in home appliances, whereby tenants can change their work or live modes anytime all day.
Curating the Neighbourhood
Mr. Ricky Kon Wai Lui,
Chief Operating Officer of Hysan Development Co. Ltd. shares the rationale
behind this first-of-its-kind project, “Hysan, deeply rooted
in Causeway Bay, has been taking initiatives to curate new ideas, styles and
events for the neighbourhood in sync with changes over time. Bizhouse
is something new both for Hysan and for the community. The idea is to ensure
the tenants can live and work in the area and there is no need for them to even
leave the neighbourhood for days or weeks on end! Lee Gardens Area features all
sorts of convenient offerings: from local-style Cha Chaan Teng and fancy
restaurants; a labyrinth of side streets with wet markets, street stalls and
local shops; to luxurious shopping malls and office towers like Hysan Place and
Lee Gardens. All your everyday
needs are just within reach.”
Lui says the eclectic area and this new project serve as a perfect
backdrop to incubate new business and community ideas for Hong Kong. “The advent of new technology enables entrepreneurs to
bring ideas to life, and many startups have sprung up creating a demand for
multi-purpose spaces. Hysan sees a need do something special, which is to forge
a new space that combines the best of living and working in Hong Kong’s
commercial heartland.”
Spatial Versatility
“At Bizhouse,” explains Lui, “we have carefully redefined a flex space
which goes beyond a living space to encompass a workstation. ‘Swift conversion’
is the keyword here. Each flat at Bizhouse,
whatever the size, is designed with bespoke furniture that can help transform a
living setup into a variety of working environments with ease, and for whatever
purposes, like solo work, multi-work, teamwork, and formal and casual
meetings.”
Space-wise Design
The 6-storey building
was rebuilt with an elevator in
2003. The interior redesign and
décor makeover of this charming
low-rise were carried out by the award-winning architectural design studio Bean
Buro. Its founder Ms. Lorène Faure says, “In this modern
space, we are looking for ultimate flexibility and efficiency. The overall
design, featuring simplicity and small details, adds a fresh and elegant touch
to the building, creating sensational interiors.” Bean Buro’s Co-founder Mr.
Kenny Kinugasa-Tsui supplements, “a flexible space must be equipped with smart
mechanisms to move and conceal furniture either
under elevated platforms or onto the walls. Every piece of furniture is part of
a large storage unit for the space-saving purpose.” Besides, brand-new water pipes and drainage
systems were installed in the entire building while works on electricity
rewiring and window inspection were also completed.
Inclusion of Tradition and Modernity
One of Bizhouse’s major attraction is its
exceptionally convenient location and linkage. Bizhouse is only a 2-minute walk from Causeway Bay MTR, a hub for
easy commute. As one of the busiest neighbourhoods on Hong Kong Island,
Causeway Bay comprises Grade A retail and office towers merging seamlessly with
characterful low-rises, and intersected by tree-lined avenues and bustling side
streets. The renowned street market at Jardine’s Bazaar are among the
photogenic spots which can easily spark entrepreneurial creativity and inspiration.
App-enabled Security System for Peace of Mind
Back to Bizhouse, a Resident App is adopted to
assist the work of the Management Office and it also facilitates the day-to-day
communications between Bizhouse staff
and tenants. Simply click on their phone app to connect the Door Entry Interface, for example, and
tenants can grant access to bona fide visitors. The app also enables the
Management Office to perform security monitoring in the common areas of the
premise on a 24/7 basis.
New Lifestyle for
Urbanites
Bizhouse
brings a new dimension to the combined ideas of living and working. The
communal rooftop space is design to help provide gathering space for tenants,
and also to help enhance bonding between tenants at Bizhouse. 12 furnished
flats with three sizes ranging from 317, 392 and 546 square feet are available
for lease from today. Each flat comes with home and studio facilities,
including but not limited to fibre optics internet connection, HD TV, fully
controlled split type air-conditioner, fully fitted kitchenette, built-in
microwave oven with grill, refrigerator, washer dryer and bathroom ventilator.
Entrepreneurs and creative professionals are welcomed to enjoy this new hybrid
live-work concept in Causeway Bay.
Viewing
by appointment only. For booking and enquiry, please contact us via WhatsApp at
+852 6829 0786 or email to info.bizhouse@hysan.com.hk
For Bizhouse images and
captions downloading, please visit this link:
https://bit.ly/2Vd8BmV
Bizhouse Live
& Work Space
Presented by
Hysan Development Company Limited
Located at 12 Pak Sha Road, Causeway Bay, Bizhouse is a 2-minute walk
from Causeway Bay MTR. Equipped with an elevator, this amenity-rich 6-storey
building, offers 12 fully furnished units in 3 distinct sizes, from 317, 392 to
546 square feet, and a communal rooftop for social gathering purpose.
Monthly rent starts from HK$19,000, inclusive of
Management Fee and Government Rent, while Telephone, Internet and Utilities
Bills at each tenant’s own expense.
In-Flat
Provisions
Live & Work Area Provisions:
- Digital Door
Lock
- Hidden Split Type
Air-conditioner
- Day/ Night Ambience
Lighting
- 50-inch/ 60-inch 4K
Smart TV with 3-4 HDMI ports
- Bespoke Movable Couch
and Tuck-Away Coffee Table
- Bespoke Fitted
Wardrobes
- Bespoke Storage
Cabinets
- Murphy Bed
- Space-saving Extendable Multi-purpose Table [H75cm x L95cm x W44-230cm]
- Designated Workstation(s)
- Professional Grade Conference Phone
- Wi-Fi Internet Access
- Frosted Gradient Glass Sliding Door
- Adjustable Hanging Feature
- Fabric Pin-Up Board
Kitchen Provisions:
- Fully-fitted kitchenette with Kitchen Tap
& Sink
- Built-in Domino 2-Zone Induction Hob
- Telescopic Hood
- Built-in Microwave Oven
with Grill
- Integrated Refrigerator
- Built-In Washer/ Dryer
Bathroom Provisions:
- Bathroom Cabinet with
Washbasin
- Ceramic Water Closet
- Bespoke Shower Cubicle
- Bathroom Ventilator
The communal rooftop is open to tenants for refreshing, sunbathing or
networking.]Like-minded individuals can get together in forms of barbecue
parties and other networking events to create a sense of community.
Viewing by appointment only. For booking and enquiry, please contact us
via WhatsApp at +852 6829 0786 or email to info.bizhouse@hysan.com.hk
All contents in this
page are for reference only. All information shall be subject to the terms and
conditions of the Formal Tenancy Agreement.
*Per square feet lease
rate quoted above is for indication purpose only and is subject to revision
without prior notice.
**All brands, models, specifications
and quantities mentioned above are for information only and may vary between
flats.
***The property was
rebuilt in 2003 with an elevator. Brand-new water pipes and drainage system
were installed in 2018/2019, where electricity rewiring and windows inspection
works were completed in the 3rd quarter in 2018.
About Bizhouse
Conveniently located in the bustling Causeway Bay, Bizhouse offers tenants the freedom to live, work, rest and connect
with like-minded individuals.
Introducing the first-of-its-kind hybrid live-work concept to Hong Kong,
Bizhouse is designed for
dream-makers who get inspired with endless possibilities. Housing 12 units, it
incorporates a smart and transformative design to fit in various lifestyle and
working needs, making it a perfect space for entrepreneurs and creative
professionals.
Revisit Causeway Bay to discover Bizhouse,
where entrepreneurs can achieve their goals and live their dreams.
About Hysan
About Hysan Development
Company Limited is a leading property investment, management and development
company in Hong Kong with an investment property portfolio of over 4 million
square feet of high quality office, retail and residential space. With roots in
the district since the 1920s, Hysan is one of the largest commercial landlords
in Causeway Bay.
