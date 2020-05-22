Lasith Malinga not included in first phase training

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga will not be the part of the first phase of training, it is learnt here.

The 36-year-old right arm fast bowler is the captain in the shortest format of the game.

“It is not that we have ruled him out of the team for the T-20 captaincy as we have not taken a final call on this matter but the main reason is : he has his own method of training and side running at the time of delivery because of his frequent knee injury”, the source close to the team management said.

The training for the few fast bowlers and spinners is scheduled to commence from June 1 at the SSC ground.

The players chosen by the Head Coach Mickey Arthur in consultation with the chief selector Ashantha de Mel for the first phase training are : fast bowlers Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, spinners : Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldenia, all rounder and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, and wicket-keeper Kusal Perera.

Danushka Gunathilaka will also take part in the training. He has some back issues and can be guided by the support staff at the training

Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera have been given special programs to be trained at home, it is also learnt here.

The players and the coaching staff (Arthur, batting coach Grant Flower, physio Ajantha Wattegama and trainer or masseur Paul Khoury / Rohan Priyadararshana.

Arthur will be moving to a new Five Star hotel where players will be staying and they will use gym and pool there, it is also learnt here.

