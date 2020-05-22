PFA seals warehouse, discards 378,000 putrid eggs

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement team on Sunday sealed a warehouse of Hassan Poultry Service on Main Kamalia Road after confiscating 378,000 putrid eggs during the raid.

Acting on the tipoff, PFA raided on the said side under the supervision of its Director General Irfan Memon and foiled an attempt to supply a huge consignment of rotten eggs after taking two fully loaded trucks into custody from the spot.

Irfan Memon said that putrid eggs were to be sent to Lahore but accused remained unsuccessful to do so. He said that the administration of the Hassan Poultry Service did not adopt the essential temperature control system for eggs in the store area besides they also failed to present a food license to the PFA team. He said that warehouse was sealed due to the presence of rotten eggs, poor storage system and an abundance of insects. Meanwhile, rotten eggs were preserved with fresh eggs.

He added that rotten eggs were to supply different bakeries and cookies manufacturing factories. He said PFA has started the investigation to tighten its grip around the adulterators and purchaser of putrid eggs.

DG further said that PFA has lodged an FIR against the owner of the warehouse in the nearest police station on account of fraudulent. He said that it is strictly prohibited to use rotten eggs in the preparation of any food as per the PFA law. Irfan Memon said that PFA has discarded a huge cache of spoiled eggs after taking into custody during the raid.

