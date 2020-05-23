Gudou Holdings Limited Embark on Revitalisation and Transformation

Integrate with the Online New

Retail Model

Open up New Dimension to Broaden

the Customer Base

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 May 2020 – Gudou Holdings Limited (“Gudou Holdings” or “Company”, which together

with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the “Group”, SEHK stock code: 8308), a well-known hot spring resort and hotel operator

and tourism property developer, presents its vibrant and creative new image to

the public.

The Group worked with top KOLs to strengthen the

promotion of its hot spring hotels and resort facilities, via Xiaohongshu, a popular

e-commerce and social media platform in mainland China, and TikTok, the leading destination

for short-form mobile video. KOLs recommend the best photo spots in the resorts

and create different ambience through a variety of social media content formats

such as live-streaming and short videos, with a view to showing the beautiful

scenery all year round of the Gudou Hot Spring Resort in Xinhui District,

Jiangmen, Guangdong Province, and the youthful atmosphere to consumers.

In

the era of Internet, consumption patterns continue to innovate. With regard to the

innovative consumption experiences, Gudou has established the Mini Program “Gudou

Hot Spring Shop” in WeChat in order to strengthen the interactions between the

Group and its customers by leveraging WeChat’s own ecology. Through

the app, the Group’s six themed hotels, namely Royal Spa Hotel, Yuequan Huju

Hotel, Gudou Lakeview Tulip Inn Hotel, Mountain Seaview Hotel, Joyful Hotel and Hot Spring Villa Hotel and so on, promote

various products, such as the traditional dried orange peels that remarkably symbolise

Xinhui District, the authentically flavoured handmade chili sauce in the region,

and the seasonal small green mandarin in Xinhui. Not only did they enhance

tourists’ experience, they also increased sales channels and broadened the Group’s

source of income, giving full play to the unique advantages of social e-commerce. The Group

also cooperated with online travel agencies. Tourists can make all their travel

bookings directly through the Mini Program of the online travel agencies.

To strengthen customer loyalty, the Group has also established

the Hotel Black membership system exclusively for Yuequan Huju Hotel and Royal

Spa Hotel. It targets to enhance the reputation of the two boutique hotels and

their brand value. Members can make reservations for exclusive offerings at special

prices, personalising their staying experiences at the hotels, and at the same

time accumulating membership points on spending so as to upgrade their

membership to be entitled to more discount benefits.

Apart from strengthening interaction

with consumers through different channels, the Group constantly enhances its

hotel facilities. The Mountain Seaview Waterpark in Gudou Hot Spring Resort has

been upgraded and transformed into different zones such as “The Planet Training

Camp”, “The Planet Windmill Park”, “The Planet Check-in

Place”, “Constellation Cabin” and gigantic art installations of

the planet, which bring new experience of discovering The Planet Waterpark. It also

features green and clear lake waters, soft sandy beaches, lush jungle,

magnificent waterfalls and a children’s waterpark formed by spectacular rocks. The

Group has stepped up publicity efforts by hosting various mass events to

attract more tourists.

Mr. HON

Chi Ming, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the

Group, said, “Wise consumers have increasingly sophisticated demands for

products and services. The only way to stand out from the fierce market

competition and maintain our leading position is to get closer to consumers and

innovate constantly with boundless creativity. The Group’s latest revitalisation

and transformation not only transforms the Group’s image, but also represents the

revitalisation of our corporate culture. We will leverage the advantages of the

six hotels of the Group, as well as the influence of KOLs and online platforms,

to develop the new retail strategy that combines online and offline channels to

expand the customer base of Gudou. With increasing consumers’ awareness of

healthcare, the Group captures the market demand and continues to offer leisure

and healthcare experience. Meanwhile, under the trend of new retail, we focus

on meeting customers’ travel preferences when developing new brand promotion

channels in order to fortify our leading position as the hot spring resort in

the mainland China market while at the same time bringing more diversified new

travel destinations and products to the Group and injecting new growth momentum

into the business.”

About Gudou Holdings Limited

Gudou Holdings Limited is a hot spring resort

and hotel operator and a tourism property developer in the PRC. It is

principally engaged in the operation and management of the hot spring resort

and hotel facilities of Gudou Hot Spring Resort, and the development and sale

of tourism properties located at Gudou Hot Spring Resort. The “Gudou” brand is

a well-known brand of integrated hot spring resort in the PRC. It operates six

themed hotel complexes with a variety of leisure and recreational attractions,

including hot spring facilities, hotels, shops, eateries, a water park, a spa centre, a conference centre, parks, tourist

attractions and other ancillary leisure and recreational facilities.