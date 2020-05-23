Gudou Holdings Limited Embark on Revitalisation and Transformation
- Integrate with the Online New
Retail Model
- Open up New Dimension to Broaden
the Customer Base
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 May 2020 – Gudou Holdings Limited (“Gudou Holdings” or “Company”, which together
with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the “Group”, SEHK stock code: 8308), a well-known hot spring resort and hotel operator
and tourism property developer, presents its vibrant and creative new image to
the public.
The Group worked with top KOLs to strengthen the
promotion of its hot spring hotels and resort facilities, via Xiaohongshu, a popular
e-commerce and social media platform in mainland China, and TikTok, the leading destination
for short-form mobile video. KOLs recommend the best photo spots in the resorts
and create different ambience through a variety of social media content formats
such as live-streaming and short videos, with a view to showing the beautiful
scenery all year round of the Gudou Hot Spring Resort in Xinhui District,
Jiangmen, Guangdong Province, and the youthful atmosphere to consumers.
In
the era of Internet, consumption patterns continue to innovate. With regard to the
innovative consumption experiences, Gudou has established the Mini Program “Gudou
Hot Spring Shop” in WeChat in order to strengthen the interactions between the
Group and its customers by leveraging WeChat’s own ecology. Through
the app, the Group’s six themed hotels, namely Royal Spa Hotel, Yuequan Huju
Hotel, Gudou Lakeview Tulip Inn Hotel, Mountain Seaview Hotel, Joyful Hotel and Hot Spring Villa Hotel and so on, promote
various products, such as the traditional dried orange peels that remarkably symbolise
Xinhui District, the authentically flavoured handmade chili sauce in the region,
and the seasonal small green mandarin in Xinhui. Not only did they enhance
tourists’ experience, they also increased sales channels and broadened the Group’s
source of income, giving full play to the unique advantages of social e-commerce. The Group
also cooperated with online travel agencies. Tourists can make all their travel
bookings directly through the Mini Program of the online travel agencies.
To strengthen customer loyalty, the Group has also established
the Hotel Black membership system exclusively for Yuequan Huju Hotel and Royal
Spa Hotel. It targets to enhance the reputation of the two boutique hotels and
their brand value. Members can make reservations for exclusive offerings at special
prices, personalising their staying experiences at the hotels, and at the same
time accumulating membership points on spending so as to upgrade their
membership to be entitled to more discount benefits.
Apart from strengthening interaction
with consumers through different channels, the Group constantly enhances its
hotel facilities. The Mountain Seaview Waterpark in Gudou Hot Spring Resort has
been upgraded and transformed into different zones such as “The Planet Training
Camp”, “The Planet Windmill Park”, “The Planet Check-in
Place”, “Constellation Cabin” and gigantic art installations of
the planet, which bring new experience of discovering The Planet Waterpark. It also
features green and clear lake waters, soft sandy beaches, lush jungle,
magnificent waterfalls and a children’s waterpark formed by spectacular rocks. The
Group has stepped up publicity efforts by hosting various mass events to
attract more tourists.
Mr. HON
Chi Ming, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the
Group, said, “Wise consumers have increasingly sophisticated demands for
products and services. The only way to stand out from the fierce market
competition and maintain our leading position is to get closer to consumers and
innovate constantly with boundless creativity. The Group’s latest revitalisation
and transformation not only transforms the Group’s image, but also represents the
revitalisation of our corporate culture. We will leverage the advantages of the
six hotels of the Group, as well as the influence of KOLs and online platforms,
to develop the new retail strategy that combines online and offline channels to
expand the customer base of Gudou. With increasing consumers’ awareness of
healthcare, the Group captures the market demand and continues to offer leisure
and healthcare experience. Meanwhile, under the trend of new retail, we focus
on meeting customers’ travel preferences when developing new brand promotion
channels in order to fortify our leading position as the hot spring resort in
the mainland China market while at the same time bringing more diversified new
travel destinations and products to the Group and injecting new growth momentum
into the business.”
About Gudou Holdings Limited
Gudou Holdings Limited is a hot spring resort
and hotel operator and a tourism property developer in the PRC. It is
principally engaged in the operation and management of the hot spring resort
and hotel facilities of Gudou Hot Spring Resort, and the development and sale
of tourism properties located at Gudou Hot Spring Resort. The “Gudou” brand is
a well-known brand of integrated hot spring resort in the PRC. It operates six
themed hotel complexes with a variety of leisure and recreational attractions,
including hot spring facilities, hotels, shops, eateries, a water park, a spa centre, a conference centre, parks, tourist
attractions and other ancillary leisure and recreational facilities.