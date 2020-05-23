SJIS Moves to Online Teaching & Virtual Tours with Great Success

KUALA LUMPUR,

MALAYSIA – Media

OutReach – 22 May 2020 – Although

schools remain physically closed, considerable effort is being made to maintain

students’ academic momentum during this challenging time of the school year.

St. John’s International Primary and Secondary School (SJIS) has brought the

entire learning experience online, with a fully structured virtual curriculum

for both Primary and Secondary students. In fact, the online learning alternative

was so effective that the school has rolled out ‘online Open Days’ to allow

prospective parents the chance to experience SJIS’ offerings virtually as well.

SJIS

has an excellent reputation for its scholastic tradition, so maintaining the

quality of education while protecting the health and safety of students was

paramount. Suresh Dass, COO & Executive Principal, remarked that “as well

as all materials being maintained for offline use, and current workbooks

converted into Google Forms for instant submission and feedback … we are

planning fast-track revision sessions when we return to school as well”.

The

initiative, put together and programmed quickly to avoid as much disruption as

possible, won praise from the parents. Although tricky to replicate a physical

classroom learning environment, the technical teaching capability was enough to

ensure productive participation amongst the students. Attendance amongst

students have averaged more than 90%, with many subjects having a 100% turnout.

Ritika

Chopra, a Year 8 parent, praised the proactivity of SJIS in “providing the

right coaching to our kids via virtual learning”, while Abu Mohammed, a parent

of a Primary student, was delighted with the teachers’ efforts to “provide

individual attention, make the class as interactive as possible … even engage

the students through extra-curricular activities!”

As

well as ‘normal’ lessons, SJIS also used the online opportunity to deliver

alternative classes, workshops, and webinars such as “Creative Writing 101” as

well as interactive art sessions.

Moving

the school into a synchronous experience online for students was so successful,

that SJIS have created a virtual offering for prospective parents in the form

of a virtual Open Day. 15-minute sessions are conducted via Zoom, with

information on the school’s vision and mission, academic programmes and extra-curricular

activities, as well as fee structure. Virtual tours can be conducted throughout

the week, with participants encouraged to make follow-up plans for a physical

visit on Saturdays, now that the Movement Restriction Order has been relaxed

slightly. Student testimonials and a video tour are also available on request.

This prompt initiative from the school — and the positive response from pupils

and parents alike — as well as the ability to react so proactively to a challenging

situation, stands SJIS in great stead for a bright future indeed. 21st Century

problems do require prompt technological solutions, especially in the face of

the current pandemic.

ABOUT ST. JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOL (SJIS)

St. John’s International Primary and Secondary School

or SJIS is a privately-funded International School. SJIS is an associate La

Salle School in collaboration with the De La Salle Brothers, Malaysia. SJIS

presents a new milieu for students from different cultures and backgrounds to

be nurtured in education, sports and extra-curricular activities excellence.

Members of SJIS faculty are discerningly selected for their top academic

qualifications and methodical competencies. They are chosen for their penchant

in the scholastic care of students, having the ability to deliver quality

education using the latest devices and technology preparing students for the 21st

Century classroom.