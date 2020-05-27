GBG Predator with Machine Learning Simplifies and Improves Fraud Detection for Credit Card, Mobile, Digital Payments and Digital Banking Transactions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27

May 2020 – GBG (AIM:GBG), the global technology specialist in fraud and

compliance management, identity verification and location data intelligence,

today announced its expansion of AI and machine learning capabilities for

its transaction and payment monitoring solution, Predator, making deep learning and predictive

analytics available to their entire digital risk management customer journey.

GBG first announced its machine learning capabilities for Instinct Hub, their digital onboarding fraud management system in

January this year. The new AI capability additionally processes third party

data — device fingerprinting, geolocation, mobile and IP, endpoint threat

intelligence, behavioral analytics — assimilated into the GBG Digital Risk

Management and Intelligence platform to enhance their model performance in

fraud detection.

With the current pandemic giving rise to changes in

consumer behavior in spending, fund transfers and loans, the ability to

re-learn new data and adapt to new environments can help financial

organizations detect emerging and escalating transaction and payment fraud

trends and mitigate fraud loss. Based on GBG’s “Understanding COVID-19 Fraud

Risks” poll results in April, 37% of respondents see transaction fraud as the

fraud typology that they are most vulnerable to.

“Fraud is irregular, complex and evolves dynamically.

Standard fraud model deteriorates over time, exposing businesses to new fraud

typologies and fraud losses. Through continual and autonomous model training in

GBG Machine Learning, we address the issue of model deterioration,” said June

Lee, Managing Director, APAC, GBG.

“Today

machine learning provides an average of 20% uplift in fraud detection, GBG

Machine Learning has performed well to provide incremental alerts on missed

frauds for our customers,” adds Lee.

GBG Machine Learning utilizes Random Forest, Gradient

Boosting Machine and Neural Networks — three leading and proven algorithms for

fraud detection. These algorithms embody strong predictive analytics, fast

training models and high scalability, learning through both historical and new

data. GBG AutoML (Automated Machine

Learning) enables adaptive learning to provide the model capability to re-learn

and update itself automatically based on a specified time interval.

“Through our APAC COVID-19 fraud risk poll results,

digital retail banking services are growing in demand, from e-wallet, e-loan,

digital onboarding, to digital credit card application; most respondents see a

rise in e-banking services utilization. The ability to easily spot complex

fraud and misused identities in first party bust outs and mule payments, high

volume and high velocity frauds such as online banking account takeover and

card not present frauds across both onboarding and ongoing customer payments

becomes more pressing today,” said Michelle Weatherhead, Operations Director,

APAC, GBG.

“In addition,

segments like SME lending and microfinancing would be able to harness machine

learning to spot irregularity in borrower patterns by assimilating both

identity, profile and behavioural type data. GBG Machine Learning is able to

analyse large sums of data using algorithmic calculations on multiple features

to determine fraud probability in greater accuracy,” quips Dr Alex Low, Data

Scientist, GBG.

GBG Machine Learning is designed to simplify machine

learning deployment for both fraud managers and data scientists, removing the

need to have a data scientist in-house or having to work back to back with the

vendor to lower cost of operation. The solution offers high user controls from

feature creations, model selection and configuration, results and analysis

interpretation and alert thresholds. Users can also configure the solution to

auto schedule and update new fraud patterns through its intuitive user

interface with tool tips built in.

The solution takes a “white box” approach to provide an

open and transparent modelling process for ease in model governance and meeting

regulatory requirements. The machine learning score and top contributing

features to results are visible to the users who need to gather further

insights and understanding on the machine learning model performance and

behaviours.

About GBG:

GBG offers a series of solutions that help

organizations quickly validate and verify the identity and location of their

customers.

Our innovative technology leads the world in

location intelligence and fraud detection. Our products are built on an

unparalleled breadth of data obtained from over 200 global partners which helps

us to verify the identity of 4.4 billion people globally.

Our headquarters are in the UK and we have

over 1,000 team members across 16 countries. We work with clients in 72

countries including some of the best-known businesses around the world, ranging

from US e-commerce giants to Asia’s biggest banks and European household

brands.

To find out more about how we

help our clients establish trust with their customers, visit www.gbgplc.com/apac, follow us on Twitter @gbgplc or LinkedIn.