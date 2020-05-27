GeTS helps GEODIS to simplify cross-border trade declarations and Customs connectivity through CALISTA™
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 May 2020 – Global
eTrade Services (GeTS), a global
trade platform company, announced the onboarding of GEODIS
Regional HQ — Asia Pacific (GEODIS), a global supply chain operator on CALISTA™,
a platform that enables the orchestration of logistics, compliance and
financial activities seamlessly, securely and smartly.
With CALISTA™ Compliance, GEODIS is able to simplify cross-border
trade declaration process by automating its Customs declarations and
documentation. By integrating its system
with CALISTA™, trade data is processed, transformed and mapped
according to in-country compliance requirements automatically with export
declaration in origin country and import declaration in destination country
populated based on Customs regulatory formats and submitted to the respective
Customs authorities. CALISTA™ Compliance eliminates the hassle of
having to prepare documents in different in-country regulatory formats, resulting
in improved productivity and reduced human errors while providing full
visibility of the cross-border shipments and documentation.
Onno Boots, GEODIS’ CEO for Asia Pacific shared: “CALISTA™ is one of our digital initiatives to drive greater efficiency in our customs
declaration process. By integrating CALISTA™ with our core system,
we simplify administrative and back office processes. This is in line with our
drive to continuously improve our service to our customers, leading to better
transit times for our customers.”
Chong
Kok Keong CEO of GeTS said: “We are delighted to
have GEODIS onboard CALISTA™,leveraging
on our platform to achieve seamless and accurate fulfilment of Customs
compliance documentation requirements across various countries. This is
particularly relevant in the current context as supply chains are under strain
due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Adherence to changing regulatory requirements and
access to Customs connectivity are crucial to minimise supply chain disruption.
Using CALISTA™, GEODIS can better ensure timely and
accurate submission of trade declarations and permits, thus facilitating
cross-border freight activities and expediting the release of goods.”
GEODIS can tap on CALISTA™’s global
connectivity to more than 60 Customs nodes to fulfil their compliance
requirements. Currently, GEODIS is using the service for trade integration and
declaration to Thailand, with Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia in the near
future.
About GeTS
is shaping the future of trade and supply chain with its innovative use of
technology and deep G2B and B2B domain expertise. GeTS enables the
orchestration of physical logistics, compliance and financial requirements of
trade and supply chain seamlessly, smartly and securely, thus powering global
trade by making it accessible, predictable and easier to fulfil. The company
has linkages to more than 60 Customs nodes across the world, with
more than 175,000 connected parties and conducting more than 24 million
transactions annually.
About GEODIS – www.geodis.com
GEODIS is a
top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its passion and
commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’
growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding,
Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled
with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries,
and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business
rankings, #1 in France, #4 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2019, GEODIS
accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in
sales.