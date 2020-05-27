GeTS helps GEODIS to simplify cross-border trade declarations and Customs connectivity through CALISTA™

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 May 2020 – Global

eTrade Services (GeTS), a global

trade platform company, announced the onboarding of GEODIS

Regional HQ — Asia Pacific (GEODIS), a global supply chain operator on CALISTA™,

a platform that enables the orchestration of logistics, compliance and

financial activities seamlessly, securely and smartly.

With CALISTA™ Compliance, GEODIS is able to simplify cross-border

trade declaration process by automating its Customs declarations and

documentation. By integrating its system

with CALISTA™, trade data is processed, transformed and mapped

according to in-country compliance requirements automatically with export

declaration in origin country and import declaration in destination country

populated based on Customs regulatory formats and submitted to the respective

Customs authorities. CALISTA™ Compliance eliminates the hassle of

having to prepare documents in different in-country regulatory formats, resulting

in improved productivity and reduced human errors while providing full

visibility of the cross-border shipments and documentation.

Onno Boots, GEODIS’ CEO for Asia Pacific shared: “CALISTA™ is one of our digital initiatives to drive greater efficiency in our customs

declaration process. By integrating CALISTA™ with our core system,

we simplify administrative and back office processes. This is in line with our

drive to continuously improve our service to our customers, leading to better

transit times for our customers.”

Chong

Kok Keong CEO of GeTS said: “We are delighted to

have GEODIS onboard CALISTA™,leveraging

on our platform to achieve seamless and accurate fulfilment of Customs

compliance documentation requirements across various countries. This is

particularly relevant in the current context as supply chains are under strain

due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Adherence to changing regulatory requirements and

access to Customs connectivity are crucial to minimise supply chain disruption.

Using CALISTA™, GEODIS can better ensure timely and

accurate submission of trade declarations and permits, thus facilitating

cross-border freight activities and expediting the release of goods.”

GEODIS can tap on CALISTA™’s global

connectivity to more than 60 Customs nodes to fulfil their compliance

requirements. Currently, GEODIS is using the service for trade integration and

declaration to Thailand, with Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia in the near

future.

About GeTS

Global eTrade Services (GeTS), a global leading trade platform company,

is shaping the future of trade and supply chain with its innovative use of

technology and deep G2B and B2B domain expertise. GeTS enables the

orchestration of physical logistics, compliance and financial requirements of

trade and supply chain seamlessly, smartly and securely, thus powering global

trade by making it accessible, predictable and easier to fulfil. The company

has linkages to more than 60 Customs nodes across the world, with

more than 175,000 connected parties and conducting more than 24 million

transactions annually.

About GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a

top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its passion and

commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’

growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding,

Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled

with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries,

and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business

rankings, #1 in France, #4 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2019, GEODIS

accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in

sales.