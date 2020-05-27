MIMS COVID-19 webcast draws record turnout

Online meeting sees the participation of 3,600 healthcare professionals from across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 May 2020 – The MIMS Group conducted an online symposium

for Asian primary care physicians (PCPs) titled “COVID-19: What it means to

your clinic” on Friday, 8 May 2020, at 19:00 GMT+8.

The inaugural webcast of MIMS’s COVID Conversations

Series, the event saw more than 3,600 general practitioners and family doctors

log-in from 26 countries, with doctors from the Philippines, Malaysia,

Singapore, Hong Kong, and Indonesia comprising the majority of participants.

The webcast featured Professor Ivan Hung, Clinical

Professor and Chief of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, Li Ka Shing

Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, as keynote presenter; and Dr.

Helmy Haja Mydin, head of The Lung Centre, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur,

Malaysia, as discussant. MIMS’s Dr. Awi Curameng served as the webcast

moderator.

The online symposium was aimed at translating the

fast-evolving science of COVID-19 patient care into practical clinical pearls

for the Asian PCP and providing insights on how clinicians can prepare for the

next outbreak. Topics discussed included novel coronavirus transmission,

clinical presentations, high-risk populations, COVID-19 diagnosis, general

management principles, specific treatments, recommended infection control

practices, and the outlook on vaccines.

The MIMS COVID Conversations Series is part of MIMS’s

focused effort to provide essential COVID-19 content to the healthcare

professional community across Asia Pacific.

About MIMS

MIMS Group, a subsidiary of SMS Co. Ltd. (TYO 2175), has

been offering diverse expertise for over 50 years in 17 countries and markets

in Asia, Oceania and the Middle East with a focus on providing marketing

support services to pharmaceutical companies, clinical decision support tools

integrated with healthcare institutions as well as knowledge services to

empower healthcare professionals in their daily operations. MIMS marketing

platform services spread across 10 countries and markets mainly in South East

Asia and have over 2.5 million healthcare professionals registered on our

online platform (www.mims.com), with drug directory services, medical

communications, as well as media platform businesses.

MIMS has offices in the following countries & markets:

Singapore (Headquarters), Australia, China, Hong Kong,

Indonesia, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand,

Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit http://corporate.mims.com