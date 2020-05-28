GEODIS Supports Rising Medical Company LabMed To Supply Health Protection Goods to Europe And North America
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 28 May 2020
– The Singapore based enterprise LabMed has entrusted
global logistics company GEODIS to support the company’s growing activity in
new markets by delivering urgently needed PPEs from Asia to the COVID-19
‘hot-spots’ of Europe and North America.
GEODIS is providing LabMed with customs brokerage, short-term
storage solutions and transport management services from LabMed’s
factory in China via a distribution hub in Singapore to a wide array of
international destinations including India, Malaysia, Germany and the United
States.
“In terms of fulfilling our multi-faceted needs, GEODIS has been
well up to the task,” says Wilson Ang, LabMed’s Regional Managing Director in
Singapore. “The close attention and efficiency of the GEODIS staff has been impressive,
from the local service in China to the performance at our many destinations.”
The partnership between LabMed, a
family owned subsidiary of Kin Seng Hong Pte, and GEODIS began in early May
2020, with the immediate need to swiftly react to fast-changing market demands
and devising flexible end-to-end supply chain solutions. LabMed has been called
upon to significantly increase its production of surgical masks, sanitising gel
and other PPE at its own plant in Dong Guan, Southern China. From initial small
shipments of 10 tons of sanitizer to India to bulk supplies of millions of
masks to Germany, LabMed’s pipeline of PPE has grown rapidly to include other
parts of South-East Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United States.
“In Asia-Pacific, GEODIS has a
strong focus on enabling Asian based SME businesses to grow their markets”, comments
Rene Bach-Larsen, GEODIS’ Sub-Regional Managing Director, ASEAN. “While GEODIS is
a trusted partner to global multinationals, we also function as the lifeblood
of regional economies through the services we provide.”
“During the current pandemic, we
are even more intimately involved in the business of local customers who
partner with us. As an essential service, we continue to fast-track their
growth, using for instance, specially arranged weekly scheduled flights to many
destinations and locating the necessary carrier capacity, whatever the mode.
Our GEODIS colleagues at delivery locations around the world enable a truly
door-to-door service for vital supplies to reach frontline workers and protect
many more.”
The current crisis has required innovative
responses from logistics professionals to achieve their customer’s delivery
goals. Unprecedented demand peaks on certain trade routes, widely variable
carrier capacity across transport modes, critical time constraints, staffing
issues and communications challenges have blighted almost all international
supply chains. In providing such
response, the application of ingenuity and tailored solutions benefit greatly
from the ability of supply chain management to be controlled by one
entity.
About GEODIS
GEODIS is a worldwide leader in
transport and logistics, recognized for its commitment to helping its customers
overcome their logistical constraints. With five lines of business (Supply
Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution &
Express and Road Transport), a direct presence in 67 countries and a global
network spanning 120 countries, GEODIS is ranked first in France, sixth in
Europe and seventh worldwide in its field. In 2019, GEODIS had more than 41,000
employees and generated €8.2 billion in sales.
Website: https://geodis.com/
About LabMed
Label Med Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Kin Seng Hong that was
established since 1977. As set up by Wilson Ang and Jason Tan, LabMed is a
company specialized in manufacturing disposable civil mask, medical mask,
surgical mask, KN95-FFP2 mask and other medical instruments. Strategically
located in Singapore with an access to a wide distribution network both locally
and globally. We are a strong connection in exporting our products to all over
the world focusing on United states, France, Germany and United Kingdom.
The company has cooperated with many local well-known
medical device companies, MNCs as well as government entities to provide new
and old customers with procurement services for medical supplies such as
medical masks, protective suit, rubber gloves, goggles, thermometer,
disinfectant, hand lotion, mask production equipment as well as nasal swab test
kit for Covid-19.
Website: https://thelabmed.com/