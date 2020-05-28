GEODIS Supports Rising Medical Company LabMed To Supply Health Protection Goods to Europe And North America

SINGAPORE

– The Singapore based enterprise LabMed has entrusted

global logistics company GEODIS to support the company’s growing activity in

new markets by delivering urgently needed PPEs from Asia to the COVID-19

‘hot-spots’ of Europe and North America.









GEODIS is providing LabMed with customs brokerage, short-term

storage solutions and transport management services from LabMed’s

factory in China via a distribution hub in Singapore to a wide array of

international destinations including India, Malaysia, Germany and the United

States.

“In terms of fulfilling our multi-faceted needs, GEODIS has been

well up to the task,” says Wilson Ang, LabMed’s Regional Managing Director in

Singapore. “The close attention and efficiency of the GEODIS staff has been impressive,

from the local service in China to the performance at our many destinations.”

The partnership between LabMed, a

family owned subsidiary of Kin Seng Hong Pte, and GEODIS began in early May

2020, with the immediate need to swiftly react to fast-changing market demands

and devising flexible end-to-end supply chain solutions. LabMed has been called

upon to significantly increase its production of surgical masks, sanitising gel

and other PPE at its own plant in Dong Guan, Southern China. From initial small

shipments of 10 tons of sanitizer to India to bulk supplies of millions of

masks to Germany, LabMed’s pipeline of PPE has grown rapidly to include other

parts of South-East Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United States.

“In Asia-Pacific, GEODIS has a

strong focus on enabling Asian based SME businesses to grow their markets”, comments

Rene Bach-Larsen, GEODIS’ Sub-Regional Managing Director, ASEAN. “While GEODIS is

a trusted partner to global multinationals, we also function as the lifeblood

of regional economies through the services we provide.”

“During the current pandemic, we

are even more intimately involved in the business of local customers who

partner with us. As an essential service, we continue to fast-track their

growth, using for instance, specially arranged weekly scheduled flights to many

destinations and locating the necessary carrier capacity, whatever the mode.

Our GEODIS colleagues at delivery locations around the world enable a truly

door-to-door service for vital supplies to reach frontline workers and protect

many more.”

The current crisis has required innovative

responses from logistics professionals to achieve their customer’s delivery

goals. Unprecedented demand peaks on certain trade routes, widely variable

carrier capacity across transport modes, critical time constraints, staffing

issues and communications challenges have blighted almost all international

supply chains. In providing such

response, the application of ingenuity and tailored solutions benefit greatly

from the ability of supply chain management to be controlled by one

entity.

About GEODIS

GEODIS is a worldwide leader in

transport and logistics, recognized for its commitment to helping its customers

overcome their logistical constraints. With five lines of business (Supply

Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution &

Express and Road Transport), a direct presence in 67 countries and a global

network spanning 120 countries, GEODIS is ranked first in France, sixth in

Europe and seventh worldwide in its field. In 2019, GEODIS had more than 41,000

employees and generated €8.2 billion in sales.

Website: https://geodis.com/

About LabMed

Label Med Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Kin Seng Hong that was

established since 1977. As set up by Wilson Ang and Jason Tan, LabMed is a

company specialized in manufacturing disposable civil mask, medical mask,

surgical mask, KN95-FFP2 mask and other medical instruments. Strategically

located in Singapore with an access to a wide distribution network both locally

and globally. We are a strong connection in exporting our products to all over

the world focusing on United states, France, Germany and United Kingdom.

The company has cooperated with many local well-known

medical device companies, MNCs as well as government entities to provide new

and old customers with procurement services for medical supplies such as

medical masks, protective suit, rubber gloves, goggles, thermometer,

disinfectant, hand lotion, mask production equipment as well as nasal swab test

kit for Covid-19.

Website: https://thelabmed.com/