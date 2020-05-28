Nucleus Research Recognizes Infor as Leader in Workforce Management in Latest Value Matrix
Report highlights industry-tailored solutions, AI capabilities and ease of use
BEIJING,
CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 May 2020 – Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific
cloud applications, today announced that Infor Workforce Management (WFM) has
been recognized as a Leader among WFM applications in Nucleus Research’s latest
Technology Value Matrix for WFM. Nucleus Research placed vendors in the Leader
category that “continue to make key investments in usability, with self-service
capabilities, machine learning and analytics regarding scheduling that help
employees and managers drive greater productivity.”
“At Infor, we are
excited about the amount of time and innovation that has been put in to develop
our WFM solutions and how they have the ability to drastically benefit our
customers across multiple industries,” said Matthew Bragstad, Infor vice
president of product management. “Our teams are proud of this Leader
recognition by Nucleus Research, as it further validates this work and our
commitment to workforce planning, execution and analysis.”
Infor CloudSuite™
Workforce Management can help companies address relevant aspects of their labor
compliance and performance functions with time and attendance, demand-driven
scheduling, workforce scheduling, and absence management software tools. WFM
can also be used to help mitigate the risk of potential compliance errors and
help reduce costs, while encouraging employees to focus on activities that
generate more value. This comprehensive solution is designed to help manage
employee resource demand, labor performance and business analytics.
For more information,
visit: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-workforce-management or https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/wfm-technology-value-matrix-2020/.