Nucleus Research Recognizes Infor as Leader in Workforce Management in Latest Value Matrix

Report highlights industry-tailored solutions, AI capabilities and ease of use

BEIJING,

CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 May 2020 – Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific

cloud applications, today announced that Infor Workforce Management (WFM) has

been recognized as a Leader among WFM applications in Nucleus Research’s latest

Technology Value Matrix for WFM. Nucleus Research placed vendors in the Leader

category that “continue to make key investments in usability, with self-service

capabilities, machine learning and analytics regarding scheduling that help

employees and managers drive greater productivity.”

“At Infor, we are

excited about the amount of time and innovation that has been put in to develop

our WFM solutions and how they have the ability to drastically benefit our

customers across multiple industries,” said Matthew Bragstad, Infor vice

president of product management. “Our teams are proud of this Leader

recognition by Nucleus Research, as it further validates this work and our

commitment to workforce planning, execution and analysis.”

Infor CloudSuite™

Workforce Management can help companies address relevant aspects of their labor

compliance and performance functions with time and attendance, demand-driven

scheduling, workforce scheduling, and absence management software tools. WFM

can also be used to help mitigate the risk of potential compliance errors and

help reduce costs, while encouraging employees to focus on activities that

generate more value. This comprehensive solution is designed to help manage

employee resource demand, labor performance and business analytics.

For more information,

visit: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-workforce-management or https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/wfm-technology-value-matrix-2020/.