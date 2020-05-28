Southco Releases New Display Mount Series Designed for Static Applications
HONG
KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28
May 2020 – Southco Asia Ltd., a
subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access
solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access
solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has extended its
line of Positioning Technology solutions with an entry-level display arm that
offers a robust, configurable display mounting solution. The AV-B30 Adjustable Arm (B Series) offers a simplified
mounting solution for static applications where displays only need to be moved
into a single stationary position, or where frequent repositioning is not
required.
AV–B30 Adjustable Arm (B Series)
Southco’s AV-B30 Adjustable Arm (B Series) provides an entry level
solution that allows end users to manually adjust the height and orientation of
monitors and screens. A wide range of options allow displays to be easily
mounted and conveniently located. Available in wall, desktop and
pole mounting options, the B Series can be easily configured according to
design specifications.
Constructed of engineered
aluminum castings for optimum performance, the B Series offers a robust display
mount solution for a range of applications including industrial machinery,
point of sale and office furniture. With its streamlined design, the B Series
provides enhanced aesthetic appeal with integrated wire management covers and
minimal joints for easy cleaning.
“The AV-B30 Adjustable Arm (B Series) offers an efficient, highly
configurable display mount solution delivered with the strength of the Southco
brand,” adds Global Product Manager Stewart Beck. “The B Series
provides a simplified solution for one-time or infrequent positioning of
screens and monitors that is well-suited to static applications where the
intuitive, constant torque Positioning Technology traditionally offered by our
AV Dynamic Display Mount series is not required.”
About Southco
Southco,
Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access
solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we
understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design.
For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create
value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance
the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial
applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled
engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco
delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to
equipment designers throughout the world.