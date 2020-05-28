Southco Releases New Display Mount Series Designed for Static Applications

HONG

KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28

May 2020 – Southco Asia Ltd., a

subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access

solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access

solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has extended its

line of Positioning Technology solutions with an entry-level display arm that

offers a robust, configurable display mounting solution. The AV-B30 Adjustable Arm (B Series) offers a simplified

mounting solution for static applications where displays only need to be moved

into a single stationary position, or where frequent repositioning is not

required.

AV–B30 Adjustable Arm (B Series)

Southco’s AV-B30 Adjustable Arm (B Series) provides an entry level

solution that allows end users to manually adjust the height and orientation of

monitors and screens. A wide range of options allow displays to be easily

mounted and conveniently located. Available in wall, desktop and

pole mounting options, the B Series can be easily configured according to

design specifications.

Constructed of engineered

aluminum castings for optimum performance, the B Series offers a robust display

mount solution for a range of applications including industrial machinery,

point of sale and office furniture. With its streamlined design, the B Series

provides enhanced aesthetic appeal with integrated wire management covers and

minimal joints for easy cleaning.

“The AV-B30 Adjustable Arm (B Series) offers an efficient, highly

configurable display mount solution delivered with the strength of the Southco

brand,” adds Global Product Manager Stewart Beck. “The B Series

provides a simplified solution for one-time or infrequent positioning of

screens and monitors that is well-suited to static applications where the

intuitive, constant torque Positioning Technology traditionally offered by our

AV Dynamic Display Mount series is not required.”

About Southco

Southco,

Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access

solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we

understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design.

For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create

value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance

the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial

applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled

engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco

delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to

equipment designers throughout the world.