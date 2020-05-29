Asia Cloud Computing Association: Covid-19 Economic Resilience and Recovery Capability Reflected in the Cloud Readiness Index 2020

SINGAPORE –

Media OutReach

– 29 May 2020 – In the sixth iteration of the Asia Cloud Computing

Association’s Cloud Readiness Index, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Taiwan,

and South Korea continue to lead the CRI 2020 rankings. This year, the CRI2020

adds a dimension of digital insight, as it offers an indication of a market’s

ability to leverage digital cloud computing tools and augment economic recovery

capability from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Some of the hardest-hit

economies with high infection rates are also some of the CRI2020’s top

scorers,” noted Lim May-Ann, Executive Director of the Asia Cloud

Computing Association (ACCA). “The top-scoring group includes many

economies which have done well in containing the virus’ spread, and we will be

keeping a close watch on which economies leverage their strong cloud computing

fundamentals to effect more rapid economic recovery.”

The CRI 2020 is an index of

the readiness of economies to maximise the capabilities of cloud computing,

measuring cloud readiness against ten parameters, including international

connectivity, domestic broadband quality, power sustainability, data centre

risk, cybersecurity, privacy regulations, government regulatory environment,

intellectual property protection, business sophistication, and freedom of

information.

“The international

comparison of cloud readiness across APAC and non-APAC economies also provides

an indicator of which markets have been able to continue economic activity,

albeit with some limitations,” adds Eric Hui, the Chair of the ACCA. “There

is no substitute for strong fundamentals in internet and cloud computing

infrastructure in this respect.”

Three key observations are

made in CRI 2020: firstly, that cloud readiness is advancing in the Asia

Pacific (APAC) region, but progress appears to be stalling. Secondly, the study

notes that while the digital divide has narrowed, core capabilities such as

managing natural risks, privacy, cybersecurity remain fragile, with many

economies still implementing data localisation regulations which stymies cross-border

data flows. And finally, emerging APAC markets risk losing out on economic

recovery from Covid-19 by not leveraging next-generation technologies.

“These observations are

of concern to us at the ACCA,” says Lim May-Ann. “They indicate that some markets

may have chosen to plateau their technology and infrastructural investments,

and have also decided to put in regulatory restrictions around data flows, at a

time when the freedom to use cloud productivity tools is needed the most to

recover from the economic fallout from Covid-19.”

Visit

https://www.asiacloudcomputing.org to download the full report.

Asia Cloud Computing Association – Cloud

Readiness Index 2020

Source: Asia Cloud Computing Association 2020

About the Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA) @accacloud

The ACCA is the apex industry

association that represents stakeholders of the cloud computing ecosystem in

Asia. Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing through Asia

Pacific by helping to create a trusted and compelling market environment, and a

safe and consistent regulatory environment for cloud computing products and

services.