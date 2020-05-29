Element AI Announces Collaboration with Veritas Consortium led by Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to Support Development of Framework for Responsible Use of AI in the Financial Industry

As a technical provider, Element AI will work together with other consortium members to develop specialized metrics that will help financial institutions assess the fairness measures of their Artificial Intelligence solutions

OutReach – 29 May 2020 – Element AI, a global developer of artificial

intelligence-powered (AI) solutions and software, today announced a new

collaborative relationship with the Veritas Consortium led by Monetary

Authority of Singapore (MAS), to assist with developing a framework for driving

the responsible adoption of AI in the financial services industry. The consortium has an overarching mandate to

implement the FEAT principles (Fairness, Ethics, Accountability, Transparency)

as critical considerations for the deployment of Artificial Intelligence and

Data Analytics (AIDA) technologies within financial institutions.

The FEAT principles and the Veritas

initiative are part of Singapore’s National AI Strategy, aimed at building a

vibrant and responsible environment for AI adoption within the financial

sector. As one of the AI technology

providers to the consortium, Element AI’s involvement aims to include a range

of research and development activities in support of this mandate. One of the

first initiatives being undertaken is in collaboration with United Overseas Bank

(UOB), one of the lead consortium members. Together they will develop a set of

quantifiable metrics for financial institutions to assess the extent to which

data and the algorithms or models used to evaluate credit scoring for unsecured

lending meet the principles of Fairness.

The consortium’s goal is to

publish a research report on the project and to open-source the code for the

metrics for AI practitioners to review and to eventually use within their own

organizations. The report is expected to be published in the second half of

2020.

Johnson Poh, Head of Group Enterprise AI and Data Science,

Data Management Office, UOB, said, “At UOB, we uphold the highest standards in

safeguarding and using data appropriately for our customers and have in place a

governance framework to ensure the ethical use of data within the Bank. As a

founding member of the Veritas initiative and through our collaboration with

Element AI, we aim to develop a set of metrics which could be used as an

industry benchmark that upholds the Fairness principle in the area of credit

scoring for unsecured lending.”

“The Veritas initiative perfectly demonstrates why Singapore

continues to be a global leader in applied AI,” said Jean-François (JF) Gagné,

CEO and Founder of Element AI. “The MAS approach to nurturing innovation and

partnering with industry, whilst setting the standards and principles required

for the responsible deployment of technology, is aspirational. Element AI is

honoured to act as an advisor to the MAS and as a partner to UOB on this

important initiative of global significance,” added

Gagné.

