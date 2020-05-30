Business Insider announces new Singapore newsroom

NEW

YORK, UNITED STATES – Media OutReach – May 29, 2020 – Business Insider, the leading

brand in business news for the digital generation, today announces the launch

of its latest bureau in Singapore. The newsroom will support Business Insider’s

Asian coverage of global business, news, and lifestyle, and support the company’s

24-hour news operation around the globe.

Business

Insider covers global business — particularly transformation and innovation —

including news and trends impacting Singapore, Asia, and beyond. It also

reports on the growing movement among both corporate leaders and politicians

for improving capitalism as it’s been practiced globally — what Business

Insider refers to as the need for a “Better Capitalism.”

The

debut of Business Insider’s Singapore newsroom follows the conclusion of the

company’s license partnership with Singapore Press Holdings. That partnership

operated two stand-alone sites, Businessinsider.sg and businessinsider.my, both

of which will wind down in June. Users will be directed to the main Business

Insider site, https://www.businessinsider.com.

About Business Insider

Business

Insider is one of the most popular business news brands in the world. Launched

in 2007, Business Insider has 17 global editions in eight languages. Business

Insider and its sister general interest news publication, Insider, are under

the Insider Inc. umbrella, which has more than 350 million unique monthly

visitors across all platforms and generates hundreds of millions of video views

each month. Insider Inc. offers a subscription research service, Business

Insider Intelligence (BII), which provides in-depth insights, data, and

analysis of digital topics, including mobile, social, Internet of Things, and

FinTech. Insider Inc. is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE.