Business Insider announces new Singapore newsroom
NEW
YORK, UNITED STATES – Media OutReach – May 29, 2020 – Business Insider, the leading
brand in business news for the digital generation, today announces the launch
of its latest bureau in Singapore. The newsroom will support Business Insider’s
Asian coverage of global business, news, and lifestyle, and support the company’s
24-hour news operation around the globe.
Business
Insider covers global business — particularly transformation and innovation —
including news and trends impacting Singapore, Asia, and beyond. It also
reports on the growing movement among both corporate leaders and politicians
for improving capitalism as it’s been practiced globally — what Business
Insider refers to as the need for a “Better Capitalism.”
The
debut of Business Insider’s Singapore newsroom follows the conclusion of the
company’s license partnership with Singapore Press Holdings. That partnership
operated two stand-alone sites, Businessinsider.sg and businessinsider.my, both
of which will wind down in June. Users will be directed to the main Business
Insider site, https://www.businessinsider.com.
About Business Insider
Business
Insider is one of the most popular business news brands in the world. Launched
in 2007, Business Insider has 17 global editions in eight languages. Business
Insider and its sister general interest news publication, Insider, are under
the Insider Inc. umbrella, which has more than 350 million unique monthly
visitors across all platforms and generates hundreds of millions of video views
each month. Insider Inc. offers a subscription research service, Business
Insider Intelligence (BII), which provides in-depth insights, data, and
analysis of digital topics, including mobile, social, Internet of Things, and
FinTech. Insider Inc. is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE.