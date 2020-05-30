Coocaa S6G TV breaks e-commerce live streaming record on Lazada Vietnam with 1000 in sales
Lazada live streaming (LazLive) witnessed new record-high numbers in Vietnam on May 28, drew nearly 5000 views and more than 30.000 likes.
from 8.00pm to catch the massive discounts, chances to get 500 big discount
coupons and 55″ New Smart TV along with other gifts from the Coocaa S6G TV
launch event. During these 2 hours, 1000 new
products were immediately sold at the lowest pre-sale prices.
With high-end quality and
breathtaking price, S6G TV launching LazLive attracted nearly 5000 views and more than
30.000 likes. The new product got many positive responses from users.
Many said that they could not believe the outstanding visual quality of S6G’s
full-screen design and Dolby Vision technology and that it would definitely be
their first choice for a TV product for their smart homes. The brand offers 2
years warranty with 150+ service centers along Vietnam and Cash on
delivery/Free shipping/15 days easy return.
Coocaa is a registered
trademark of the market-leading TV manufacturer Skyworth. Also, even Coocaa has
just launched, it already has 23 years Japan standard quality since their
product was produced by a Toshiba factory with a really high standard. The
brand achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the number 1 best-selling home
appliance brand in Lazada SEA in their first 8 months. In Indonesia, Coocaa
announced that its smart TV has topped the charts as the best-selling smart TV
on Lazada during the Ramadan sale in May.
Coocaa joined Vietnamese market at the end of
2018, selling 5 smart TV models’ on Lazada including 55S5G, 50S5G, 40S5G, 40S5C
and 32S5C, and set the first record for top best-selling products on this
e-commerce platform. Coocaa got No.1 in sales on Lazada of 12.12 shopping
festival in 2019.
Asia Pacific Smart TV
market is witnessed with strong growth rate due to increasing disposable income
of people and initiatives taken by leading manufacturers in Asia Pacific
region. In SEA and particularly in Vietnam, TV brands have been changing from
analog TV to smart TV and AIoTV (Artificial Intelligence – Internet of Things —
TV). On the first half of 2020, smart TV
market became one of the most popular trending of digital device market with
many options ranking from cheap to high-end qualities.