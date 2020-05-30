va-Q-tec supports pharmaceutical industry in Asia with worldwide logistics of COVID-19 diagnostic kits
Made in Germany, va-Q-tech’s high-tech thermal
containers and boxes are vital for the international logistics of temperature-sensitive COVID19 diagnostic kits, drugs
and vaccines.
- Leading pharmaceutical companies in Asia
use va-Q-tec’s temperature-controlled box-and container-solutions for
international distribution.
- va-Q-tec’s
high-performance thermal boxes and containers supports temperature-controlled supply
chains despite logistical challenges and unforeseen delays due to the current
pandemic.
- Currently,
more than half of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits worldwide are shipped
internationally using va-Q-tec’s thermal boxes and container.
WÜRZBURG,
GERMANY – Media OutReach – 29 May 2020 – va-Q-tec, pioneer of highly efficient products and solutions in the field
of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics, is boosting its activities in Asia
to support global efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. Based in Germany, home
to the leading producers of COVID-19 diagnostic kits, va-Q-tec’s
temperature-controlled pharmaceutical shipping solutions are currently
supporting more than half of the international distribution of COVID-19
diagnostic kits. Asian
manufacturers of the diagnostic kits, such as Seegene, Osang
Healthcare and MiREXES, currently handle the international logistics
of their products using va-Q-tec’s thermal boxes and containers.
Temperature-controlled
pharmaceutical logistics are faced with an increasingly set of challenges
amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, handling by air freight often takes longer and is
difficult to calculate due to reduced airfreight capacities which are the
result of limited or even shut-down operations of airlines. Also, availability
of personnel for customs or logistics processing is limited. Nevertheless, the
functionality of the diagnostic kits must be secured by the safe temperature
stability in any region of the world.
va-Q-tec’s
high-performance thermal boxes and containers meet these requirements reliably
as ideal transport solutions for pharmaceutical products. Thanks to their special properties, they protect the valuable contents
for a period of five to ten days without the use of an external energy supply
or dry ice, a hazardous material.
Dr. Joachim Kuhn, CEO of va-Q-tec AG, shares
“As experts in the field of temperature-controlled packaging and
logistics, we are very proud to extend our support to the Asian manufacturers
of diagnostic kits in their international distribution. They make an important
contribution to the health of all global citizens in the current state of pandemic.
At va-Q-tec, we feel especially connected to Asian companies because a part of
the founder’s family is from Korea. We are doing everything we can to stand
alongside and support our partners.”
For optimal support of international pharmaceutical
long-distance transports as well as last-mile logistics, va-Q-tec is enhancing
the availability of its high-tech transport boxes and containers worldwide,
particularly in Asia. Due to the pandemic, the company is offering its
customers the possibility of handling transports cost-effectively and reliably
from pick-up to delivery to the end‑customer.
The company also developed a specially
designed pallet-sized transport solution for pharmaceutical logistics from Asia
to the world within a very short time frame. This enables a large number of
diagnostic kits or drugs to be delivered to hot regions or to remote destinations
with no option to return the container. Despite its light weight and compact
design, the high-performance pallet shipper achieves a performance comparable
to the well-known va-Q-tainer: It can maintain -20 °C for 124 hours, but it is
also very convincing in other temperature ranges.
About va-Q-tec
va-Q-tec is
a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal superinsulation
and temperature-controlled shipping. The company
develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum
insulation panels (VIPs) as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable
and energy-efficient temperature controlling. In addition, va-Q-tec produces
passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) through optimally
integrating VIPs and PCMs, which can maintain constant temperatures, depending
on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. To implement
temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec — within a global partner
network — operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding
thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main
market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances &
Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company,
which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany. Further
information: www.va-q-tec.com