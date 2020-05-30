va-Q-tec supports pharmaceutical industry in Asia with worldwide logistics of COVID-19 diagnostic kits

Made in Germany, va-Q-tech’s high-tech thermal

containers and boxes are vital for the international logistics of temperature-sensitive COVID19 diagnostic kits, drugs

and vaccines.





Leading pharmaceutical companies in Asia

use va-Q-tec’s temperature-controlled box-and container-solutions for

international distribution.

va-Q-tec’s

high-performance thermal boxes and containers supports temperature-controlled supply

chains despite logistical challenges and unforeseen delays due to the current

pandemic.

Currently,

more than half of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits worldwide are shipped

internationally using va-Q-tec’s thermal boxes and container.

WÜRZBURG,

GERMANY – Media OutReach – 29 May 2020 – va-Q-tec, pioneer of highly efficient products and solutions in the field

of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics, is boosting its activities in Asia

to support global efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. Based in Germany, home

to the leading producers of COVID-19 diagnostic kits, va-Q-tec’s

temperature-controlled pharmaceutical shipping solutions are currently

supporting more than half of the international distribution of COVID-19

diagnostic kits. Asian

manufacturers of the diagnostic kits, such as Seegene, Osang

Healthcare and MiREXES, currently handle the international logistics

of their products using va-Q-tec’s thermal boxes and containers.

Temperature-controlled

pharmaceutical logistics are faced with an increasingly set of challenges

amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, handling by air freight often takes longer and is

difficult to calculate due to reduced airfreight capacities which are the

result of limited or even shut-down operations of airlines. Also, availability

of personnel for customs or logistics processing is limited. Nevertheless, the

functionality of the diagnostic kits must be secured by the safe temperature

stability in any region of the world.

va-Q-tec’s

high-performance thermal boxes and containers meet these requirements reliably

as ideal transport solutions for pharmaceutical products. Thanks to their special properties, they protect the valuable contents

for a period of five to ten days without the use of an external energy supply

or dry ice, a hazardous material.

Dr. Joachim Kuhn, CEO of va-Q-tec AG, shares

“As experts in the field of temperature-controlled packaging and

logistics, we are very proud to extend our support to the Asian manufacturers

of diagnostic kits in their international distribution. They make an important

contribution to the health of all global citizens in the current state of pandemic.

At va-Q-tec, we feel especially connected to Asian companies because a part of

the founder’s family is from Korea. We are doing everything we can to stand

alongside and support our partners.”

For optimal support of international pharmaceutical

long-distance transports as well as last-mile logistics, va-Q-tec is enhancing

the availability of its high-tech transport boxes and containers worldwide,

particularly in Asia. Due to the pandemic, the company is offering its

customers the possibility of handling transports cost-effectively and reliably

from pick-up to delivery to the end‑customer.

The company also developed a specially

designed pallet-sized transport solution for pharmaceutical logistics from Asia

to the world within a very short time frame. This enables a large number of

diagnostic kits or drugs to be delivered to hot regions or to remote destinations

with no option to return the container. Despite its light weight and compact

design, the high-performance pallet shipper achieves a performance comparable

to the well-known va-Q-tainer: It can maintain -20 °C for 124 hours, but it is

also very convincing in other temperature ranges.

About va-Q-tec

va-Q-tec is

a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal superinsulation

and temperature-controlled shipping. The company

develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum

insulation panels (VIPs) as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable

and energy-efficient temperature controlling. In addition, va-Q-tec produces

passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) through optimally

integrating VIPs and PCMs, which can maintain constant temperatures, depending

on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. To implement

temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec — within a global partner

network — operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding

thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main

market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances &

Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company,

which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany. Further

information: www.va-q-tec.com @vaQtec, LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/va-Q-tec