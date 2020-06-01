Coronavirus: No schools should be reopened Civil Society wary

In response to COVID-19, countries around the world have implemented several public health and social measures (PHSM), such as movement restrictions, closure of schools and businesses, and international travel restrictions.1 As the local epidemiology of the disease changes, countries will adjust (i.e. loosen or reinstate) these measures according to the intensity of transmission.

The protection of children and educational facilities is particularly important. Precautions are necessary to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in school settings; however, care must also be taken to avoid stigmatizing students and staff who may have been exposed to the virus. The child rights activists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded that Schools should not reopen unless key measures are in place to stop the spread of coronavirus

Ending school closures has clear benefits for children’s education and mental health—not to mention their parents’ well-being—but scientists disagree about the risks. Some worry that even if children transmit less efficiently than adults do, they may make up for it by their far more expansive web of contacts, especially at school. However, we also recognize that the decision of when to re-open our schools is a careful balance and that it is vital for our young people to get back into the classroom as soon as it is safe to do so. The current climate is likely to disproportionately affect the most disadvantaged in society; therefore, it is vital that the government also considers innovative ways to help those who need it most. Stated Civil Society Activists.

It is important to mention that WHO and UNICEF have issued guidance on the prevention and control of COVID-19 in schools. Factors to consider in a general health risk assessment include epidemiological factors, health system and public health capacities, community engagement and government capacity to sustain social and economic support to the most vulnerable.

Qamar Naseem Program Coordinator Blue Veins Said that “ Deciding to close, partially close or reopen schools should be guided by a risk-based approach to maximize the educational and health benefit for students, teachers, staff, and the wider community, and help prevent a new outbreak of COVID-19 in the community”. He more over said that “other countries has which has been preceded by substantial investment in measures such as additional washing facilities to promote safety”. Imran Takkar child rights activist said, “The crucial factor allowing school re-openings around the world has been the presence of well-functioning local test, trace, and isolate protocols. Inclusive and early collaboration between the school and the community is needed to develop and implement necessary measures. It will be important to maintain flexibility and modify approaches as needed and to ensure learning and sharing of good practices”.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION