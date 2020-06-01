Dimuth Karunaratne visits fan’s house to collect his own beautiful portrait

Sri Lanka’s Test and ODI captain Dimuth Karunratne visited a lawyer’s house on Sunday morning. His visit had nothing to do with seeking any legal advice but had gone to collect his own portrait drawn by Anuranga Wijepala, an Attorney-At-Law, who is also a professional artist.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Kadawatha (a town which is about 15 km from Colombo), the lawyer said, “it was a pleasant surprise when Dimuth called me Sunday morning and sought my permission to come and collect the portrait. I had sent the image of this portrait to him a few days ago”.

“He came in his Range Rover car and spent about 20-25 minutes with my family”.

“Dimuth’s portrait has been drawn on a white A4 sized drawing paper using charcoal pencils and charcoal powder. It took me about 7-8 hours to complete.

Being a huge fan of cricket and Dimuth Karunaratne, I decided to draw this. Apart from my client orders, I have drawn many portraits of international celebrities but this one is the 1st Sri Lankan cricketer”.

“He appreciated the portrait and said that he will hang it in a wall of his house. I have suggested him to make a double mounting frame to look it bigger”.

“I also promised him to gift him his another portrait, this time on a bigger scale”.

Interestingly, Dimuth in his earlier days was also a talented artist but because of his busy cricketing days, finds it difficult to devote time on his this hobby.

“Dimuth didn’t know me before I drew the portrait. We have a ‘Cricketer-Cricket fan’ relationship. I should specifically mention that I really appreciate Dimuth’s kind and down to earth attitude. It’s a quality that every famous personality should follow,” the signed off.

