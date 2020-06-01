iQIYI Youth With You Season 2 Perfectly Ends, and “THE9” Girls Make Their Debut Formally

BEIJING,

CHINA – Media OutReach –

1 June 2020 – The day of May 30 witnesses the perfect ending of the

Youth With You Season 2, a youth inspirational program produced by iQIYI. In

the night of “Final Competition”, nine girls, XIN Liu, Esther Yu, KiKi Xu, Yan

Yu, Shaking, Babymonster An, Xiaotang Zhao, Snow Kong and K Lu, stand out from

over 100 trainees with three months of great effort to make their first debut

officially in the name of “THE9” girl group. Especially, XIN Liu

stands on the stage center with amazing stage performance and high popularity

on the Internet.

In

the program, each trainee shows hard work, persistence, youth and vitality,

presenting positive and energetic attitude to audiences. With their own

endeavour and the professional teaching and guidance of mentors such as LISA,

the girls have realized magnificent metamorphosis, and therefore magnetized

numerous fans.

The

Youth With You Season 2, a variety show program carefully produced by iQIYI in

2020, is very popular and remains a hotspot in China and Southeast Asia. It is

reported that ” Youth With You Season 2″ has received over 300

million views on YouTube, 73 of the videos plays over than 1 million times. And

appeared on the Twitter trend of 15 countries including Asia, Europe, South

America and North America for 393 times. It is a veritable global hot variety

show.

The

high popularity of the program is inseparable from the positive attitude of the

trainees and the control of high-quality content by iQIYI. The trainees, only

22 years old in average, show the vigor of youth, the spirit of working hard

and sticking to the dream, and the positive spiritual outlook of Chinese youth,

which conforms to the trend of thought of Asian youth culture and expresses

Asian youth culture in a more accurate and concrete way. With the program,

iQIYI makes more people access to Chinese youth culture with personalized,

fashionable, and positive characteristics.

Besides,

with profound understanding of the minds of young people, iQIYI can accurately

tap into the different needs of audiences across regions, and open up global

market with better content. In addition to the popular ” Youth With You

Season 2″, iQIYI has also exclusively issued many high-quality programs

such as “And The Winner Is Love”, “Legend of Awakening”,

“My Roommate is A Detective” and the south Korean drama

“Rebirth” in North America and southeast Asia, all of which have

gained amazing popularity among young people.

In

the future, iQIYI will also insist on high-quality content, and devote itself

to create more positive and valuable programs such as Youth With You Season 2

to meet the entertainment needs of audiences in different countries and

regions, so as to show more Chinese high-quality content to the global

audiences.