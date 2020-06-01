MS Shah Bhitai Hospital praises performance of medical staff

HYDERABAD: Medical Superintendent Shah Bhitai hospital Latifabad, Hyderabad Farzana Tabsam has acclaimed performance of medical staff: doctors, nurses, paramedics and other health staff adding that during coronavirus treatment they had played vital role in treatment of patients and have set up historical example. This she said while talking with staff after taking charge of hospital.

She said medical staff has served not only their community but whole humanity during hard times of Pakistan as such she said she salutes them.

She also condoled with families of those martyred in plane crash in Karachi and prayed for injured.

