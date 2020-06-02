Floristique, Singapore-based Online Florist Defies the Odds & Comes Out on Top this Mother’s Day

strict Circuit Breaker measures in place to combat the spread of the COVID-19

Outbreak in Singapore from April 7 to June 2, 2020, many non-essential

businesses have jumped on the digital bandwagon as online activity booms.

For local

online florist, Floristique, the Circuit Breaker presented opportunities for

business growth with Mother’s Day right in the middle of it.

Ramping Up

Operational Workflows

In the new

normal where eCommerce has emerged as a key economic driver, businesses like

Floristique must adapt to shifting consumer behaviours to shop online to keep

up and facilitate compliance.

Planning

was key for the online florist who had a massive spike in Mother’s Day orders

compared to the previous year. Earlier this year, they decided to design a special range of Mother’s Day

bouquets that

would simplify their procurement operations.

With the

expected surge in demand for flowers on Mother’s Day, Floristique’s next step

was to procure their supplies in advance to give them some leverage when the

orders came in.

Since

self-collection was no longer an option during the Circuit Breaker, the online

florist teamed up with delivery contractors to manage the ballooning number of

Mother’s Day orders. This move gave them a lead-up by reducing their

operational workload and allowing them to focus on getting Mother’s Day

bouquets out with more efficiency.

Service

with a Virtual Smile

Floristique’s

brand is all about spreading positivity through floral art and stellar

customer service.

The online

florist had designated team members on standby to answer inbound customer

queries from their website, on the social media platforms, and on WhatsApp as

promptly as possible.

On top of

maintaining quality customer service, Floristique continued to display humility

and appreciation by consistently showing deep gratitude to their loyal

customers and using feedback as an opportunity to improve.

Keeping

the Team Spirit Alive

With

remote working overtaking the world of work, maintaining a company’s spirit is

a challenge in itself. As such, daily communication and consistent updates are

tantamount to boosting team morale and keeping the team united.

The

Floristique management took the reins by providing regular updates on WhatsApp

about company affairs to keep all team members up to date about the latest

developments. They also encouraged a culture of transparency by checking in

with their team members regularly to ensure all their interests and concerns

are accounted for.

Blooming

in Adversity

“We are

doing our part to combat the spread of the virus by encouraging our customers

to shop online. Even after more and more firms resume business as usual at

their physical stores, we will still encourage our customers and our team to

practice effective social distancing,” mentioned Wendy Han, co-founder of

Floristique.

The

COVID-19 Outbreak and Circuit Breaker have significantly reshaped the way

businesses in Singapore operate. Even as strict measures relax as the year

wears on, businesses must continue to be resourceful and adaptive to manage

these changes.

“As a

business ourselves, we empathise with all other enterprises who have been

struggling to adjust to the new normal. The road to recovery won’t be easy, but

we’ll get there.”

About Floristique

Based in

Singapore, Floristique is an online

florist that

offers a full range of flowers and bouquets on their online catalogue. They

provide same-day delivery services round the clock island wide. For more information,

please visit https://www.floristique.sg/.