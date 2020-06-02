Floristique, Singapore-based Online Florist Defies the Odds & Comes Out on Top this Mother’s Day
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 June 2020 – With
strict Circuit Breaker measures in place to combat the spread of the COVID-19
Outbreak in Singapore from April 7 to June 2, 2020, many non-essential
businesses have jumped on the digital bandwagon as online activity booms.
For local
online florist, Floristique, the Circuit Breaker presented opportunities for
business growth with Mother’s Day right in the middle of it.
Ramping Up
Operational Workflows
In the new
normal where eCommerce has emerged as a key economic driver, businesses like
Floristique must adapt to shifting consumer behaviours to shop online to keep
up and facilitate compliance.
Planning
was key for the online florist who had a massive spike in Mother’s Day orders
compared to the previous year. Earlier this year, they decided to design a special range of Mother’s Day
bouquets that
would simplify their procurement operations.
With the
expected surge in demand for flowers on Mother’s Day, Floristique’s next step
was to procure their supplies in advance to give them some leverage when the
orders came in.
Since
self-collection was no longer an option during the Circuit Breaker, the online
florist teamed up with delivery contractors to manage the ballooning number of
Mother’s Day orders. This move gave them a lead-up by reducing their
operational workload and allowing them to focus on getting Mother’s Day
bouquets out with more efficiency.
Service
with a Virtual Smile
Floristique’s
brand is all about spreading positivity through floral art and stellar
customer service.
The online
florist had designated team members on standby to answer inbound customer
queries from their website, on the social media platforms, and on WhatsApp as
promptly as possible.
On top of
maintaining quality customer service, Floristique continued to display humility
and appreciation by consistently showing deep gratitude to their loyal
customers and using feedback as an opportunity to improve.
Keeping
the Team Spirit Alive
With
remote working overtaking the world of work, maintaining a company’s spirit is
a challenge in itself. As such, daily communication and consistent updates are
tantamount to boosting team morale and keeping the team united.
The
Floristique management took the reins by providing regular updates on WhatsApp
about company affairs to keep all team members up to date about the latest
developments. They also encouraged a culture of transparency by checking in
with their team members regularly to ensure all their interests and concerns
are accounted for.
Blooming
in Adversity
“We are
doing our part to combat the spread of the virus by encouraging our customers
to shop online. Even after more and more firms resume business as usual at
their physical stores, we will still encourage our customers and our team to
practice effective social distancing,” mentioned Wendy Han, co-founder of
Floristique.
The
COVID-19 Outbreak and Circuit Breaker have significantly reshaped the way
businesses in Singapore operate. Even as strict measures relax as the year
wears on, businesses must continue to be resourceful and adaptive to manage
these changes.
“As a
business ourselves, we empathise with all other enterprises who have been
struggling to adjust to the new normal. The road to recovery won’t be easy, but
we’ll get there.”
About Floristique
Based in
Singapore, Floristique is an online
florist that
offers a full range of flowers and bouquets on their online catalogue. They
provide same-day delivery services round the clock island wide. For more information,
please visit https://www.floristique.sg/.