Pegasus Development AG seizes the moment to present its new brand Pegastril – Nuevo

CHUR, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 2 June 2020 -The coronavirus

pandemic harbours the potential for enormous growth in specific industries. To

that end, however, it’s important to identify which markets will be dominant in

the future.

One of the key growth sectors is the production and distribution of

disinfectants and associated technologies. Regardless of whether a cure for, or

vaccine against, COVID-19 is developed, protection against viruses and bacteria

has become incredibly important across the globe and will continue to be a

concern going forward.

This was one of the reasons why Pegasus Development AG

decided to partner with the British disinfectant manufacturer Nuevo. One of the

decisive factors choosing Nuevo was its highly competitive product, which is

free from alcohol, animal products, perfume, essential oils or dyes.

Furthermore, the product has already been tested according to the highest

stipulations of the European standard EN 1276, is manufactured according to the

latest regulations of the European Biocides Directive and has already been

approved by the civil aviation authority.

Pegasus Development AG intends to make further inroads into this market,

through the partnership with Nuevo and the newly created Pegastril-Nuevo brand www.pegastrilnuevo.ch .





The Swiss holding company is not limiting itself just to production and

distribution, but offering integrated solutions in the form of spray systems

and disinfection systems. The Swiss holding company has already started

production and, together with international technology companies, has secured

patents.



A number of orders for “human disinfection” devices have not only

been received but are already being delivered. In addition to government

inquiries from the Middle East and Africa, several European banks have

expressed interest in this technology for their branch networks.

Thanks in particular to the patents acquired, Pegasus Development AG

plans to become one of the most important global players, helping to shape the

market. Profits generated through the sale of technology licenses represent a

milestone at Pegasus Development AG and should give the company the decisive

advantage required, not only to assert itself against the competition, but to

play a central role in the industry in the long term.

The issuer is solely

responsible for the content of this announcement.