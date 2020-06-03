Has Pakistan’s Nuclear Weapons Really Made It Invincible?

By Dr. David R. Leffler

On the 22nd anniversary of Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif is quoted as saying: “May 28 would always be remembered as a day when Pakistan’s defence was made invincible” (“Nawaz eulogised for ‘making Pakistan nuclear power’”, Dawn, May 29, 2020).

Invincibility is a laudable goal – but have nuclear weapons really made Pakistan invincible during these high stress times when terrorists can strike at any moment. Despite advanced technology and valiant efforts, the Pakistan military still struggles to eliminate violent extremism.

Ultimately the only way to become truly invincible is to not have any enemies. If there are no internal or external threats, there are no enemies. No enemies, no conflict. But how could such an ideal goal be achieved when tensions are so high? A proven scientifically validated approach is needed to reduce tensions resulting in violent extremism.

Violent extremism is a human problem requiring human solutions. The underlying cause of extremist social violence is accumulated social stress. Therefore, to eliminate such social problems, this collective societal stress must be reduced.

The answer to current high collective stress lies within us. Inner peace is the basis of outer peace. By going within, one gains clarity and is able to come up with positive solutions that work for everyone. A proven way of utilizing this inner wisdom is through the non-religious Transcendental Meditation (TM) and the powerful brain-based technology known as Invincible Defense Technology (IDT) in military circles. Militaries worldwide are forming Prevention Wings using IDT as a ground-breaking and effective means for solving supposedly insurmountable problems and creating lasting peace.

IDT utilizes the TM program and its advanced techniques to bring about major increases in calmness, clarity of mind, happiness, creativity, and energy, as proven by hundreds of independent research studies. This evidence-based approach is highly effective for stress-related conditions, brain function, and cardiovascular health.

In particular, the more advanced TM-Sidhi program is akin to using a laser instead of ordinary light; the effects are far more powerful. Scientific research has demonstrated over and over that this advanced IDT practice raises the consciousness of all those within its field. Positive solutions to ongoing problems occur naturally and society more readily shifts from division to unity.

How can this be? While it seems too simple to be true, sometimes the simplest approach is the most effective. Consider: IDT was utilized in Washington D.C. over a two-month period in the summer of 1993, where 4000 meditators gathered for an experiment to lower crime. The result, as documented by an independent board of criminologists, was a 24 percent reduction in criminal violence. This profound reduction in social stress also influenced the public approval of the US president, which suddenly changed from a negative trend to a positive trend, as predicted (Reference: Social Indicators Research, 1999, 47: 153-201).

A global experiment to assess the influence of the advanced practices of advanced TM on world trends was conducted December 1983 for three weeks. While a group of over 7,000 TM experts assembled in Fairfield, Iowa: international conflict decreased 32%, terrorist casualties decreased 72%, and infectious disease rates fell by 33% in US and Australia (Reference: Journal of Offender Rehabilitation, 2003, 36 Issue 1-4).

A study published in May 2019 in Studies in Asian Social Science, found that IDT implementation by students trained in advanced TM resulted in a 96% decline in sociopolitical violence in war-torn Cambodia as compared to violence in the preceding three years.

Extensive peer-reviewed scientific research repeatedly confirms that large groups of TM experts meditating in unison twice a day generate a powerful field effect which affects the surrounding population by raising the collective consciousness of all within its field. This results in measurable decreases in war deaths, terrorism, and crime.

For those who remain skeptical, we recommend the following book: An Antidote to Violence: Evaluating the Evidence, by Barry Spivack and Patricia Anne Saunders which details in depth the scientific research supporting this approach.

The military of Pakistan is responsible for protecting Pakistan; it is funded and its personnel are paid to perform their duties. It is thereby obligated to thoroughly examine all scientifically proven defense technologies to help them better protect the nation.

Thus, it is ultimately their sworn duty to explore using IDT to establish a Pakistani Prevention Wing of the Military to make Pakistan truly invincible.

About the Author:

Dr. David Leffler served as an Associate of the Proteus Management Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership, US Army War College. Currently, he serves as the Executive Director at the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS) http://www.istpp.org/military_science/.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION