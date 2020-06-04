COOCAA TV Bounce Back Sale | Up to 50% Off on Lazada Philippines

MANILA, PHILLIPINES – ACCESSWIRE – June

4, 2020 – We all know that we should be staying safe at home. What

better way to spend time at home than watching Netflix on TV and what better TV

to watch than the new line up from COOCAA. COOCAA will be giving huge discounts

up to 50% from June 4 – 6. This sale will include their top selling, powerful

and fully loaded TV’s that are extremely budget friendly.







50S3N | 50″ 4k Smart Ultra HD Netflix TV





P 17,990 ( srp: 29,990 ) with freebies!

65S6G | 65″ 4k Andriod 9.0 Smart LED TV Slim

Bluetooth





P 33,990 ( srp: 49,990 ) with freebies!

COOCAA TV | 23 Years of Japanese

Manufacturing Experience

For those who are not as familiar

with the COOCAA TV brand, they have actually been around for quite some time

with 23 years of Japanese Manufacturing experience. COOCAA TV’s are

manufactured in the TOSHIBA factory in Indonesia to ensure Japanese quality and

standard.

COOCAA TV’s have been known to give

you the best bang for your buck with Japanese quality technology, the most

competitive prices, and excellent after service sales.

65S6G Features | 65″4k Android 9.0 Smart LED

TV Slim Bluetooth

4k Ultra HD (3840×2160)

4k HDR-10 & HLG Supported

Dolby Vision

Bluetooth 5.0

Certified Netflix 5.1 & Youtube

Certified Google Assistant

Certified Cast Screen Share Frameless Design (Infinity View)

HDMI 3 & USB 2

AV-in SPIDIF out RF

Antenna / Digital TV

Wifi/LAN Connections

2 Years Warranty (N/I accessories)

15 Days Easy Return (Lazada Return)





50S3N Features | 50″ Smart 4k Ultra HD

Netflix TV

Ultra HD (3840×2160)

4k HDR-10 & HLG Supported

Certified Netflix 5.1

Certified Youtube

DTS TruSurround

Pre-Installed Games & Applications

Mirror Cast Screen Share Built-In HDMI x3 slots & USB x2 slots

AV-in / Digital Audio Out

Antenna In / Digital TV

Wifi/LAN Connections

Direct Lazada 15 Days Easy Return

23 Years Japan Quality

2 Years Warranty





4K

HDR





Every detail with great color

8.29 million pixels, supporting

HDR-10 and HLG dual standards

Make bright brighter, dark darker

The MSD chip used in S3N relies on

the advantages of TI’s technical team from the United States, which has a

strong image processing performance: Chip-level picture quality adjustment,

comprehensive improvement of color gamut and brightness, intelligent noise

reduction, giving you a natural picture, clear and true.

178° wider viewing angle, ultra high

contrast, intelligent noise reduction

COOCAA Intelligent PQ system.

Restore pure quality.

Dynamic contrast adjustment –

automatically adjusts the contrast according to the brightness of the scene.

Automatic color compensation –

accurately divide colors and compensate for different colors.

Skin tone restoration technology – multi-register

processing for a more realistic skin tone.

Precision sharpness processing

technology – sharpens edges and lines.

Netflix & Youtube a Closer World

to You

The Choice of 2.000.000 Philippines

Families. Netflix is the fastest growing streaming provider globally.

Premium Netflix Content on Demand.

Netflix invested $8 Billion in shooting Original Movies, TV Shows, Series and

etc.

Browse as you want. By one click,

you can access your favorite sites including Facebook, Wikipedia, Instagram and

many more.”

Hear the missing tote.

Experience the sensation of the

theater in your room,2*8W speakers give you resonant sound, DTS TruSurround

delivers brilliant audio with immersive surround experience.

Cast the way you want.

Just click on the cast icon on your

smartphone to cast videos & pictures on your TV and get a better viewing

experience.

Summary

It is time for an upgrade and this

is a sale that you do not want to miss! From June 4 – 6, COOCAA will be giving

up to 50% Off on all of their TV’s! COOCAA TV Bounce Back Sale

At only P17,990 THE

COOCAA 50S3N is definitely one of the best

valued tv’s on the market. Considering the quality, features and service, this

TV should definitely be the #1 option for those looking for a quality upgrade

without hurting your pockets. Other great options are:

COOCAA 32″ 32S3N: P8,990

COOCAA 40″ 40S3N: P12,490

COOCAA 43″ 43S3N: P13,990

COOCAA 65″ 65S6G: P33,990

You can purchase with confidence and

no worries as COOCAA offers COD payment, a 15 day return policy and excellent

after service sales to ensure customer expectations are exceeded.

For full details on the Lazada

