Cushman & Wakefield Research Predicts New Normal for Workplace

Largest Survey on Working from Home During Pandemic Reveals Work Will Shift from Office-Based to Total Workplace Ecosystem, Balancing Office, Home and Other Locations

– Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently analyzed responses from

more than 40,000 people in the largest survey conducted on work-from-home

experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing insight into how employees

are coping and what the new normal will look like as offices reopen.

The survey results

demonstrate that, during the pandemic, productivity remains strong and team

collaboration has reached new heights through better leverage of remote

technology. Three quarters of respondents agree or strongly agree that they are

collaborating effectively with colleagues in the current environment — up 10%

from the pre-COVID-19 period — and 73% think companies should embrace flexible

working policies.

“It’s imperative

to recognize that the workplace will no longer be a single location, but an

ecosystem of a variety of locations and experiences to support convenience,

functionality and employee wellbeing,” said Brett White, Executive

Chairman & CEO of Cushman & Wakefield. “That said, we expect

current real estate footprint sizes to remain steady. Flexible working

practices may result in fewer people in the office at any one time, but that

space-saving is offset by the need to accommodate social distancing in the

office.”

Remote working may be

here to stay, but results also show human connection and social bonding are

suffering, thus negatively impacting corporate culture and learning. Slightly

more than half of respondents feel connected to their colleagues in the

work-from-home environment.

“As we look to

the future, the office will have a new purpose: to provide inspiring

destinations that strengthen cultural connection, enhance learning, encourage

bonding among colleagues and customers, and foster creativity and

innovation,” said Despina Katsikakis, Head of Workplace Business

Performance at Cushman & Wakefield.

Carol Wong, Director

and Head of Workplace Delivery, Asia Pacific added, “The results for Asia Pacific

are similar to the rest of the world in that employees in this region are also

finding themselves to be as equally or more productive when working from home.

However, given the cultural diversity in Asia Pacific, it is important for

organizations to take a ‘Glocal’ approach (appropriately apply global trends

locally) in designing the future of their workplaces. Individual cultural

nuances as well as employees’ readiness for change have to be considered in

order to maintain or enhance employees’ experience and engagement levels.”

“Flexibility is

accelerating in China,” said Jonathan Wei, Managing Director, Head of

Occupier Services, China at Cushman & Wakefield. “By adopting a

data-driven, evidence-based approach companies can develop innovative

strategies that support a combination of office-based and remote working to

leverage success and manage challenges.”

John Siu, Managing

Director, Hong Kong at Cushman & Wakefield said, “Remote working apparently

does not fit all trades, however, given the global-top office rental levels in

Hong Kong, for those companies that could adopt remote working as a viable

alternative, it will be a way to help save costs and attract talents.”

Cushman &

Wakefield has adopted a data-driven, evidenced-based approach to understanding

key drivers of workplace experience through its Experience per Square Foot™

(XSF) database, a proprietary tool that tracks real estate and workplace

metrics. The firm has analyzed over 2.5 million data points related to

workplace experience pre-COVID-19, and a further 1.7 million data points in the

current work-from-home environment.

