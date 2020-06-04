Hiring Employees for Your Small Business: Here’s What You Need to Know

Making the decision to hire an employee for your businesses is a big step. It not only shows growth but allows you to take a step back every once and while! The entire hiring process can be a long one, but after time, you will hopefully find someone you can work well with. In this article, we’ll be discussing all the things you’ll need to consider if you’re hiring an employee for your small business.

It might take a bit of time till you find the right person

Finding the perfect person might be difficult at first, especially since it’s your first time hiring. It could take weeks before the right candidate walks through the door. It’s crucial that you stay optimistic, and try different methods to advertise the available position. You might consider putting up an ad online or in your local newspaper.

In your advertisement, try and outline as much as you can about what you do. You’ll also want to include what will be required of the chosen employee, such as the hours they will be working. As your business is still small, you want to find an individual that is flexible and comfortable working with others.

You want to find the right time

You may have been thinking about hiring some help for a while now, but you still want to consider if it’s the right time for both you and your small business. For example, if you are selling swimwear and it’s winter, it might not be wise to take on another expense. Try and wait till just before a busy period, but aim to give enough time to train them up in advance.

Figure out if you need someone experienced or someone to train

When it comes time to hire an individual, there are benefits to both an experienced employee and a new employee. Firstly, a junior employee that requires training will generally have a cheaper wage. However, an experienced individual may have the necessary skills to jump right in and start working straight away. Find out what you need for your business, and if you have the time to train somebody from scratch.

Set a wage and find a way to manage your records

The next step is to consider what amount of money you will spend on a wage or salary. The average salary can vary in countries, and you have to ensure you follow any legal rights. If you’re hiring multiple workers, you’ll also need a way to manage timesheets, and keep their records. Finding the right timesheet software will take the hassle out of things, and can save you money in the long run.

Learn the employee rights

There are many things to consider when you’re hiring an employee, and it’s not as easy as you may think. For example, there are many employee rights that you will have to become aware of before you even think about hiring. Things like sick, holiday and parental leave all must be taken into consideration. You also have to ensure that they are working in a safe place, with equal pay and with any issues kept confidential.

Checking references is important

While going through a resume is essential, it’s vital that you make an effort to call and check and individuals references. This way, you can confirm an individual’s work ethic and ask questions about how they handle situations. Most employees should have at least one work contact, and personal contact. Make sure you have a list prepared, and write down notes before you consider arranging an interview.

When you interview someone make sure to ask the right questions

Once you finally have got to the interview stage, it’s time to prepare yourself. You want to have a list of interview questions prepared beforehand that are relevant to the business. Whether it be asking them about their relevant experience, or how they would handle a particular situation. It’s important to trust yourself if you don’t like the feel of someone, chances are they won’t be right for the job! The last thing you want is to hire someone that you don’t get along with.

And there you have it! While hiring your first employee may be scary after you find the right person, you’ll be thankful you made the decision! You’ll be able to enjoy time off, generate more sales, and share your ideas together. Good luck, and remember, you’re one step closer to creating the next big global business!

