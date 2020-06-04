Singapore’s LABMED shipped over 20 million masks to meet global demand

Rising Singapore medical equipment company has been supplying much needed masks, PPEs to Covid-19 hotspots worldwide

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 4 June 2020 – Singapore based LABMED is playing

a crucial role in supplying medical masks and medical personal protective

equipment (PPE) globally, to countries such as India, Malaysia, Germany and the

US.

To date, LABMED has shipped over 20 million masks globally. With

the increase in demand for PPEs and other medical supplies during the current Covid-19

crisis, LABMED’s Regional Managing Director, Wilson, elaborates how they are

contributing in the fight against this global pandemic, “Our manufacturing

plant in China has 480 employees working round the clock to produce medical

PPEs. These are all quality products that have received worldwide

certifications”

“Our company also recently introduced into Singapore our latest product – the VTM (Virus

Transport Medium) kits for the transport and containment of Covid-19 swab test

results,” adds Jason, who is the Managing Director.

LABMED’s Regional Managing Director, Wilson, and Managing Director, Jason.

Having collaborated with many well-known organizations to provide

R&D and procurement services for specialized medical supplies, LABMED is

making its global presence felt in the sales of pharmaceutical devices.

In a short span of four months, from 1 Feb 2020 to 1 June 2020, the

company’s revenue increased exponentially to hit more than S$35 million.

LABMED had been predominantly supplying their products to the US,

Germany and the UAE, however, the developing Covid-19 situation has seen the

company enter new markets with the urgent call to supply much needed PPEs from

Asia to Covid-19 ‘hot-spots’ in Europe

and North America.

About LABMED

LABMED, a subsidiary of Kin Seng Hong Pte Ltd that was established since

1977, is a brand created by Wilson and Jason (known as Labelmed Pte Ltd) that

specializes in the manufacture of disposable civil mask, medical mask, surgical

mask, KN95-FFP2 mask and other medical instruments. Strategically headquartered

in Singapore with access to a wide distribution network both locally and

globally. The company has a strong connection in exporting products all

over the world, with special focus on the US, France, Germany and United

Kingdom.

The company has collaborated with many local well-known medical device

companies, MNCs as well as government entities to provide new and existing

customers with procurement services for medical supplies such as medical masks,

protective suit, rubber gloves, goggles, thermometer, disinfectant, hand

lotion, mask production equipment as well as nasal swab test kit for Covid-19.

LABMED has a large inventory of medical masks, they are able to handle

fast delivery, and ensure direct-factory price supply.

Website: https://thelabmed.com/