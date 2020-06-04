Singapore’s LABMED shipped over 20 million masks to meet global demand
Rising Singapore medical equipment company has been supplying much needed masks, PPEs to Covid-19 hotspots worldwide
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 4 June 2020 – Singapore based LABMED is playing
a crucial role in supplying medical masks and medical personal protective
equipment (PPE) globally, to countries such as India, Malaysia, Germany and the
US.
To date, LABMED has shipped over 20 million masks globally. With
the increase in demand for PPEs and other medical supplies during the current Covid-19
crisis, LABMED’s Regional Managing Director, Wilson, elaborates how they are
contributing in the fight against this global pandemic, “Our manufacturing
plant in China has 480 employees working round the clock to produce medical
PPEs. These are all quality products that have received worldwide
certifications”
“Our company also recently introduced into Singapore our latest product – the VTM (Virus
Transport Medium) kits for the transport and containment of Covid-19 swab test
results,” adds Jason, who is the Managing Director.
LABMED’s Regional Managing Director, Wilson, and Managing Director, Jason.
Having collaborated with many well-known organizations to provide
R&D and procurement services for specialized medical supplies, LABMED is
making its global presence felt in the sales of pharmaceutical devices.
In a short span of four months, from 1 Feb 2020 to 1 June 2020, the
company’s revenue increased exponentially to hit more than S$35 million.
LABMED had been predominantly supplying their products to the US,
Germany and the UAE, however, the developing Covid-19 situation has seen the
company enter new markets with the urgent call to supply much needed PPEs from
Asia to Covid-19 ‘hot-spots’ in Europe
and North America.
About LABMED
LABMED, a subsidiary of Kin Seng Hong Pte Ltd that was established since
1977, is a brand created by Wilson and Jason (known as Labelmed Pte Ltd) that
specializes in the manufacture of disposable civil mask, medical mask, surgical
mask, KN95-FFP2 mask and other medical instruments. Strategically headquartered
in Singapore with access to a wide distribution network both locally and
globally. The company has a strong connection in exporting products all
over the world, with special focus on the US, France, Germany and United
Kingdom.
The company has collaborated with many local well-known medical device
companies, MNCs as well as government entities to provide new and existing
customers with procurement services for medical supplies such as medical masks,
protective suit, rubber gloves, goggles, thermometer, disinfectant, hand
lotion, mask production equipment as well as nasal swab test kit for Covid-19.
LABMED has a large inventory of medical masks, they are able to handle
fast delivery, and ensure direct-factory price supply.
Website: https://thelabmed.com/