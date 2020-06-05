MandiCorner.pk; A New Online Bakra Mandi Launched in Pakistan

Are you tired of going to Mandi and spending hours on buying your sacrificial animal for Eid ul Azha? Does your busy mundane routine not allow you to spare some time for Eid? Well, long gone are the days when boys and men in the family used to decide when to go to Mandi for buying their animals. It used to be a hard task back then as they had to plan a few days before Eid and take time and energy out for this. Now, this job has become ten times easier as you can now order your desired cow or goat online at Mandicorner.pk. Yes, it’s unbelievably amazing that you are going to receive your animal right at your doorstep.

Why Should You Shop at MandiCorner.pk?

Save Yourself From Corona

In Pakistan, it used to be fun, and boys used to wait the entire year for going to Mandi and buying their favorite Sibbi cow or Sakhar goat. However, the current corona pandemic has developed a fear among people and they are going to show resistance in going to Mandi. Due to the presence of hundreds of animals, there is going to be a high risk of spreading the virus. However, you can go after taking precautionary measures and the risk of getting the virus will be reduced a great deal. But, why risk when you can buy animals online and receive them at your doorsteps? This is something very new and exciting at the same time, as the country never experienced online shopping for animals on Eid.

Ease and Fun

Other than saving you from the virus, it makes your very essential duty easy. It’s obligatory for the people who can afford to sacrifice an animal on Eid ul Azha. Therefore, people had to take time out for this. Now, it has become a lot easier for those who do not like going to Mandi as they have an opportunity of buying online.

Affordable Animals

Online shopping for animals may bring a lot of questions in your mind, and your most important concern must be price. Well, you will be surprised to see the rates at which the animals are available at the store. They are no different than that available in the Mandi; however, the only additional cost will be delivery charges (you used to pay to the hired car and driver at Mandi). Even the delivery charges are reasonable and you won’t find it heavy on your wallet. You can also find selected animals on sale that will save you a good amount.

Trustworthy Shopping

Now, the second biggest concern on your mind would be whether or not you will receive the animal you saw on the screen. Just like shopping for clothes, you will be too worried about your goat or cow. That’s human nature and you should be worried when you have spent a huge amount. Well, you will receive exactly what you saw on the screen; however, always keep a margin for technical errors. You will be satisfied after getting all the details on the confirmation call as all the information will be given to you before delivery. Therefore, give the store a visit and make Eid ul Azha 2020 more memorable than ever.

