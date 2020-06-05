NTUC LearningHub Survey: Adaptive Skills Most Critical to Business Viability in Covid-19 Era, According to Employers

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 5 June 2020 – Amid the Covid-19 downturn, adaptive skills top the list of workforce competencies

that employers in Singapore consider critical to surviving the economic impact

of the coronavirus outbreak. This is one of the key findings in the recent NTUC

LearningHub’s Employer Skills Survey report.

The survey, which was conducted

during the ‘circuit breaker’ in April 2020 with business leaders across

Singapore, aimed to uncover the most in-demand skillsets in the Covid-19 era. The

findings include the top skills by industry: Built Environment, Essential

Domestic Services, Lifestyle, Manufacturing and Professional Services, and

Trade and Connectivity.

Overall, adaptive skills

such as ‘Adaptability and Resilience’ (voted by 56%), ‘Teamwork and

Collaboration’ (voted by 52%) and ‘Innovation’ (voted by 49%) had superseded digital-related

competencies including ‘Digital Marketing’ (voted by 44%) and Project

Management Skills (voted by 43%).

In addition, two in

three employers (65%) deem ‘improving soft skills or adaptive skills’ an

imperative when sending their workers for training during this period, further underpinning

the significant emphasis that businesses are placing on this competency.

Commenting on the

findings, NTUC LearningHub’s CEO Kwek Kok Kwong says, “As we enter phase one of

re-opening the economy, we face a new normal. And as the changes persist, so

will the enduring importance of adaptive skills in helping workers and

companies remain resilient. Workers must actively identify gaps in their current

skillsets to determine the areas in which they need to upskill to keep pace

with evolving labour market demands.”

“Adaptability and

Resilience are especially pertinent during these uncertain times as workers

would need to adjust to new work environments, with remote working being a key

aspect. They will also need to be equipped with the skills that enable them to

quickly recover from challenges arising from the downturn, while keeping up the

morale of their teams. In addition, Teamwork and Collaboration skills would

help workers cope with the evolving world of work as they help increase

productivity and spur innovation. This in turn will help accelerate business

transformation.”

To download the full NTUC

LearningHub’s Employer Skills Survey report, visit https://campaign.ntuclearninghub.com/skills-report.

