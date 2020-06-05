Pegasus Development AG: Green light for multiple production sites worldwide
Announcement: Expansion of the Pegastril-Nuevo production facility
Development AG has decided to further expand Pegastril-Nuevo
production facilities.
New production facilities will be set up at several locations across the world
and the site in Turkey is being expanded. These investments will also create
new jobs.
The takeover and expansion of the following production facilities are
planned in all 20 countries of Latin America, as well as France, Spain,
Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique,
Angola, Mauritius, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde, São Tome, and Mongolia.
The demand for disinfectants has skyrocketed as a result of the coronavirus.
Especially high revenues are expected from products which are based on
vegetable surfactants and are alcohol-free, such as Nuevo. This was the
decisive factor in the management’s decision to further expand the quantity and
range of Nuevo products.
Pegasus
Development AG promptly secured the exclusive rights by investing
in Nuevo, thereby developing the Pegastril-Nuevo brand. You can find more
information about the products at: www.pegastrilnuevo.ch. With new technologies
and innovative ideas, Pegastril-Nuevo is working to prevent the further spread
of the coronavirus and any future pandemics. Among other things, disinfection
booths have been developed that can spray the whole body with disinfectant
within a few seconds. These cabins are primarily intended for use at airports,
train stations, and public places. A single tank of disinfectant would be
enough to disinfect 10,000 people, each taking ten to twenty seconds to treat.
Pegastril-Nuevo already supplies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and
Nigeria in addition to the European countries.
In future, virus protection will be the top priority in all business areas.
It is becoming obvious that every restaurant and shopping centre will be
required to place such a disinfectant cabin at its entrance. This is the
precisely where revenue is expected to grow in the future. The cabins will
allow brick & mortar shops to remain competitive against e-commerce sites.
This will open up an immense market for Pegasus Development AG that promises
tremendous growth.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.