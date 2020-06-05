Pegasus Development AG: Green light for multiple production sites worldwide

Announcement: Expansion of the Pegastril-Nuevo production facility

CHUR, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 5 June 2020 – Under the leadership of board member Roberto Spano, the management of Pegasus

Development AG has decided to further expand Pegastril-Nuevo

production facilities.

New production facilities will be set up at several locations across the world

and the site in Turkey is being expanded. These investments will also create

new jobs.

The takeover and expansion of the following production facilities are

planned in all 20 countries of Latin America, as well as France, Spain,

Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique,

Angola, Mauritius, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde, São Tome, and Mongolia.

The demand for disinfectants has skyrocketed as a result of the coronavirus.

Especially high revenues are expected from products which are based on

vegetable surfactants and are alcohol-free, such as Nuevo. This was the

decisive factor in the management’s decision to further expand the quantity and

range of Nuevo products.





Pegasus

Development AG promptly secured the exclusive rights by investing

in Nuevo, thereby developing the Pegastril-Nuevo brand. You can find more

information about the products at: www.pegastrilnuevo.ch. With new technologies

and innovative ideas, Pegastril-Nuevo is working to prevent the further spread

of the coronavirus and any future pandemics. Among other things, disinfection

booths have been developed that can spray the whole body with disinfectant

within a few seconds. These cabins are primarily intended for use at airports,

train stations, and public places. A single tank of disinfectant would be

enough to disinfect 10,000 people, each taking ten to twenty seconds to treat.

Pegastril-Nuevo already supplies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and

Nigeria in addition to the European countries.

In future, virus protection will be the top priority in all business areas.

It is becoming obvious that every restaurant and shopping centre will be

required to place such a disinfectant cabin at its entrance. This is the

precisely where revenue is expected to grow in the future. The cabins will

allow brick & mortar shops to remain competitive against e-commerce sites.

This will open up an immense market for Pegasus Development AG that promises

tremendous growth.

