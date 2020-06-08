AsiaPac Group joins Criteo’s Comprehensive Global Channel Partner Program

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 8 June 2020 – Today, AsiaPac Net Media Limited and AdTech

Innovation Limited — agencies under AsiaPac Group leading

Asia’s digital marketing with self-developed AI tools and big data — received Criteo

Partner status in APAC covering Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore

and Malaysia markets.

Criteo Partners is a global partnership

program launched by Criteo, the

global technology company powering the world’s marketers with trusted and

impactful advertising. It is dedicated to helping channel partners better

utilize the company’s advertising platform to grow and expand their customer

base.

Daniel Chan, AsiaPac Group’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Criteo is

renowned for its dynamic retargeting and rich data. We look forward to this

exciting partnership with Criteo so as to drive and convert sales at a larger

scale for our Asia and global clients.”

Criteo’s technology solutions power ad campaigns for over 20,000

advertisers worldwide, with a Shopper Graph providing

insight into two billion monthly active users. Through Criteo Partners,

agencies like AsiaPac Net Media Limited and AdTech Innovation Limited are

enabled with additional strategy and service expertise to activate Criteo’s

data and solutions to grow their business, boost recognition and drive

additional value to their clients.

“This is an exciting win-win partnership with AsiaPac. We see great

value in the opportunity for agency partners like AsiaPac to provide us with

feedback and input to directly influence the evolution of our product roadmap,”

said Yu-Sien Low, Head of Commercial, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Criteo.

About AsiaPac Group

Supported by self-developed AI tools and big data, AsiaPac Net Media and

AdTech Innovation — both under the AsiaPac Group — are highly recognized for

the excellence in providing total performance-driven digital marketing

solutions to 2,500+ businesses across Asia and global corporates targeting Asia

markets, across industries such as ecommerce, education, gaming, travel,

finance, retail, beauty, FMCG, health products etc. For more information on

AsiaPac Net Media and AdTech Innovation, please visit www.asiapac.com.hk or www.adtechinno.com or contact at info@asiapac.com.hk or info.th@adtechinno.com.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the

world’s marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,700 Criteo team

members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around

the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying

advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies

of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their

customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.