AsiaPac Group joins Criteo’s Comprehensive Global Channel Partner Program
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media
OutReach – 8 June 2020 – Today, AsiaPac Net Media Limited and AdTech
Innovation Limited — agencies under AsiaPac Group leading
Asia’s digital marketing with self-developed AI tools and big data — received Criteo
Partner status in APAC covering Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore
and Malaysia markets.
Criteo Partners is a global partnership
program launched by Criteo, the
global technology company powering the world’s marketers with trusted and
impactful advertising. It is dedicated to helping channel partners better
utilize the company’s advertising platform to grow and expand their customer
base.
Daniel Chan, AsiaPac Group’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Criteo is
renowned for its dynamic retargeting and rich data. We look forward to this
exciting partnership with Criteo so as to drive and convert sales at a larger
scale for our Asia and global clients.”
Criteo’s technology solutions power ad campaigns for over 20,000
advertisers worldwide, with a Shopper Graph providing
insight into two billion monthly active users. Through Criteo Partners,
agencies like AsiaPac Net Media Limited and AdTech Innovation Limited are
enabled with additional strategy and service expertise to activate Criteo’s
data and solutions to grow their business, boost recognition and drive
additional value to their clients.
“This is an exciting win-win partnership with AsiaPac. We see great
value in the opportunity for agency partners like AsiaPac to provide us with
feedback and input to directly influence the evolution of our product roadmap,”
said Yu-Sien Low, Head of Commercial, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Criteo.
About AsiaPac Group
Supported by self-developed AI tools and big data, AsiaPac Net Media and
AdTech Innovation — both under the AsiaPac Group — are highly recognized for
the excellence in providing total performance-driven digital marketing
solutions to 2,500+ businesses across Asia and global corporates targeting Asia
markets, across industries such as ecommerce, education, gaming, travel,
finance, retail, beauty, FMCG, health products etc. For more information on
AsiaPac Net Media and AdTech Innovation, please visit www.asiapac.com.hk or www.adtechinno.com or contact at info@asiapac.com.hk or info.th@adtechinno.com.
About Criteo
Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the
world’s marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,700 Criteo team
members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around
the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying
advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies
of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their
customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.