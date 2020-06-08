CIFI issues 185 million new shares to world-leading Institutional Investors

Introduce well-known international institutional investors and further optimize the company’s shareholder structure

HONG KONG,

CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 June 2020 – CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (“CIFI” or the “Group”, HKEx

stock code: 884), a leading real estate developer engaged in the property

development and investment business in the first-, second- and robust

third-tier cities in China, announced that the Group issues 185 million new

shares to a number of well-known international institutional investors and

long-term funds, aiming to optimize the company’s shareholder structure. Substantial

majority of the 185 million shares were subscribed by a world leading institution.

The placing price is HK$6.28 per share. It is only

1.26% discount to the closing price of previous trading day and has a premium

over the average price of previous ten trading days, reflecting the confidence

of institutional investors in CIFI.

The net proceeds of the placing are approximately

HK$1,153 million, which the Group intends to use the proceeds for development

of projects and as working capital and general corporate purposes.

About CIFI (Group):

Headquartered in Shanghai, CIFI is one of China’s top real estate

developers. CIFI principally focuses on developing high-quality properties in

first-, second- and selective third-tier cities in China. CIFI develops various

types of properties, including residential, office and commercial complexes.

To learn more about the Company, please visit

CIFI’s website at: http://www.cifi.com.cn