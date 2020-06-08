Ed-Tech Company Tenopy Partners with AMKFSC to Provide Online Classes
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 8
June 2020 – Singapore Ed-Tech company Tenopy has
inked an MOU with AMKFSC Community Services Ltd. (AMKFSC), providing
Mathematics, English and Science online tutoring classes and contents to
AMKFSC’s students from disadvantaged backgrounds, to help them continue studies
amidst the continued COVID-19 upheaval.
Tenopy, the leading Ed-Tech company in
Singapore specialising in live online tutoring classes, will provide a group of
students with free access to live online classes and personalised learning
experiences through their platform. AMKFSC is a social service agency that
provides a holistic range of services to support children, youths, families and
seniors at multiple touchpoints across Singapore. This initiative, first of its
kind in Singapore, will benefit their students ranging from Primary 3 to
Secondary 2 levels.
In addition to the live online classes,
Tenopy will provide free recorded lessons and homework materials to AMKFSC
volunteer tutors to aid them in providing professional level tutoring to
students in Primary 3 to Secondary 2 English, Science and Maths.
“Our vision is to make the highest
quality classes and learning accessible to the many students,” says Tenopy
founder Soh Chong Kian. “This partnership with AMKFSC takes us further in
realising this vision. Every student deserves access to quality education and
learning experiences and we are
pleased to offer free classes to
students who need them the most in this difficult time.”
Education is an important social leveller
especially for children from disadvantaged background. This valuable
partnership with Tenopy through their experienced tutors provides the much-needed
academic support to our children. When
their literacy and academic performance improve, our children would be more
confident and motivated to keep doing well in school.” said Dr Vincent Ng,
Chief Executive Officer, AMKFSC.
Since Tenopy’s launch in 2017, the
platform has attracted over 2000 students subscribing online to its annual
programmes and workshops in English, Chinese, Math and Science. The
fast-growing online education platform has developed its in-house teachers, proprietary curriculum and technology to ensure the
highest quality of learning. It also personalises learning paths by leveraging data
tracking and analytics – unique advantages of learning online – to enable
effective learning.
“Tenopy’s education philosophy is centred around developing the
student’s independent thinking and subject specific skills. Ed-Tech constantly
innovates to make online learning a superior learning experience compared to
offline learning, offering diversified teaching solutions with affordability,”
explains Chong Kian.