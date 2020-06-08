Ed-Tech Company Tenopy Partners with AMKFSC to Provide Online Classes

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 8

June 2020 – Singapore Ed-Tech company Tenopy has

inked an MOU with AMKFSC Community Services Ltd. (AMKFSC), providing

Mathematics, English and Science online tutoring classes and contents to

AMKFSC’s students from disadvantaged backgrounds, to help them continue studies

amidst the continued COVID-19 upheaval.













Tenopy, the leading Ed-Tech company in

Singapore specialising in live online tutoring classes, will provide a group of

students with free access to live online classes and personalised learning

experiences through their platform. AMKFSC is a social service agency that

provides a holistic range of services to support children, youths, families and

seniors at multiple touchpoints across Singapore. This initiative, first of its

kind in Singapore, will benefit their students ranging from Primary 3 to

Secondary 2 levels.

In addition to the live online classes,

Tenopy will provide free recorded lessons and homework materials to AMKFSC

volunteer tutors to aid them in providing professional level tutoring to

students in Primary 3 to Secondary 2 English, Science and Maths.

“Our vision is to make the highest

quality classes and learning accessible to the many students,” says Tenopy

founder Soh Chong Kian. “This partnership with AMKFSC takes us further in

realising this vision. Every student deserves access to quality education and

learning experiences and we are

pleased to offer free classes to

students who need them the most in this difficult time.”

Education is an important social leveller

especially for children from disadvantaged background. This valuable

partnership with Tenopy through their experienced tutors provides the much-needed

academic support to our children. When

their literacy and academic performance improve, our children would be more

confident and motivated to keep doing well in school.” said Dr Vincent Ng,

Chief Executive Officer, AMKFSC.

Since Tenopy’s launch in 2017, the

platform has attracted over 2000 students subscribing online to its annual

programmes and workshops in English, Chinese, Math and Science. The

fast-growing online education platform has developed its in-house teachers, proprietary curriculum and technology to ensure the

highest quality of learning. It also personalises learning paths by leveraging data

tracking and analytics – unique advantages of learning online – to enable

effective learning.

“Tenopy’s education philosophy is centred around developing the

student’s independent thinking and subject specific skills. Ed-Tech constantly

innovates to make online learning a superior learning experience compared to

offline learning, offering diversified teaching solutions with affordability,”

explains Chong Kian.