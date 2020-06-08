Giving Back to Our Heroes: Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group Shows Care and Support to Frontline Workers and Those in Need

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – Media OutReach – 8 June 2020 – Lee Kum Kee Sauce

Group continues to stand with the world in our concerted bid to stop the spread

of Covid-19. With the closures of

cafeterias in hospitals to prevent the spread of this COVID-19 virus, Lee Kum

Kee has committed to donating over 1,000 Panda Express Bowls to those on the

front-lines at hospitals in the Los Angeles area. This effort is to support

staff with a warm meal, boost of energy and also serve as a ‘thank you’ for

risking their lives so that they can save others.

Lee Kum Kee, the leader in authentic Asian sauces and

flavors partnered with the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S., Panda

Express, to prepare over 1,000 bowls for the health care staff on the

front-lines treating COVID-19 patients at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton,

CA, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles, CA and Dignity

Health California Hospital in Los Angeles, CA. Lee Kum Kee is gathering members

of their volunteer team to help distribute these bowls on site and to make sure

that each front-line staff member receives a meal.

The Group will be fueling our heroes on the front-lines at

hospitals and will continue to offer help to society, as reassurance that we

are all in this together. We at Lee Kum

Kee believe that united, we can overcome this pandemic.

For more information on Lee Kum Kee, please visit https://usa.lkk.com/.

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 by its founder Mr. Lee

Kum Sheung. With its sustainable development in 132 years, Lee Kum Kee has

become a well-known household name of Chinese sauces and condiments, as well as

an international brand and “a symbol of quality and trust”. Spanning

over three centuries, Lee Kum Kee is a globally renowned Chinese multinational

corporation offering over 200 choices of sauces and condiments to over 100

countries and regions. Please visit www.LKK.com for further details.