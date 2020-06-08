HCSTSI lashes at private schools for demanding full tuition fees

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulatram Lohana and convener subcommittee on education and literacy Farhan Iqbal Khan have lashed at private schools management for demanding full tuition fee from parents of their students for 3 months March, April and May 2020 during which schools remained closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement both have deplored that despite clear orders of Sindh government private schools management was not following govt policy of providing relief to students to extent of 20 percent and schools were demanding full fees.

They said schools remained closed for last 3 months and following other provinces Sindh government had asked private schools to provide relief of 20% in tuition fees for April and May 2020. They said in this regard private schools directorate of Sindh government has also issued clears instructions to private schools management but private schools were not ready to follow such instructions and were demanding full fees.

They have made appeal to Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, education minister Saeed Ghani and directorate of private schools to take notice of the subject and ensure implementation of their orders. They also demanded that registration of such schools who fail to follow govt orders should be cancelled.

