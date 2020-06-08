Hugill & Ip adds a new Partner in the Corporate & Commercial team
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media
OutReach – 8 June 2020 – Undeniably
the recent months have been exceptional both in Hong Kong and globally, however
in less than two years Hugill & Ip has grown from two founding partners –
Adam Hugill and Alfred Ip – and a total of fifteen headcount to seven partners,
with Jade Tang being the most recent to join. She further strengthens the
Corporate & Commercial team, together with co-heads Christopher Hooley and
Gary Wong.
The firm now has thirty staff and
plans to further boost the Family and Matrimonial practice in the near future. Notwithstanding
its rapid expansion, Hugill & Ip wishes to remain a focused boutique firm offering
bespoke legal services, while keeping a readily adaptable attitude, an
innovative approach and offer value for its clients.
The benefit of being a boutique firm and
the advantage of being specialised allow the firm to provide tailor-made solutions
and exceptional service in its core business areas while focusing on putting
clients’ interests first.
A great level of flexibility and
renewed joy has been at the firm’s core since the beginning, also given the fundamental
choice of concentrating in Hugill & Ip’s five main practice areas: Private
Client, Probate & Trust – Family – Employment & Immigration – Corporate
& Commercial – Dispute Resolution.
Christopher Hooley and Gary Wong commented:
“In the past twelve months we have experienced a counter-trend in that our
Corporate & Commercial practice has seen growth notwithstanding the general
downturn as a result of a tense political and economic environment. Our M&A
and general commercial work has solidly increased, and we are thrilled that
Jade seamlessly complements us in terms of additional capability in Corporate,
M&A, Employment and regulatory work”.
Adam Hugill highlighted: “Jade is
an exceptionally talented lawyer who clients trust unreservedly. It was a joy
to work with her previously and I know she will be a fantastic asset to our
Corporate & Commercial and Employment teams, strengthening our ability to
service clients in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan and throughout the region”.
The Firm
Hugill & Ip’s view is long term and
endeavours to build lasting client relationships based on trust,
professionalism and discretion.
Although a young independent law firm,
its lawyers bring decades of experience providing personalized legal advice and
outstanding client service to individuals, families, entrepreneurs and
businesses, in Hong Kong and internationally.
Hugill & Ip promotes a collegial
atmosphere in which all individuals are encouraged to learn, improve and excel
and to become leaders in the legal, business and civic communities. Moreover, the
firm is deeply involved in several pro-bono and CSR activities.
https://www.hugillandip.com