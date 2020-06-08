Hugill & Ip adds a new Partner in the Corporate & Commercial team

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media

the recent months have been exceptional both in Hong Kong and globally, however

in less than two years Hugill & Ip has grown from two founding partners –

Adam Hugill and Alfred Ip – and a total of fifteen headcount to seven partners,

with Jade Tang being the most recent to join. She further strengthens the

Corporate & Commercial team, together with co-heads Christopher Hooley and

Gary Wong.

The firm now has thirty staff and

plans to further boost the Family and Matrimonial practice in the near future. Notwithstanding

its rapid expansion, Hugill & Ip wishes to remain a focused boutique firm offering

bespoke legal services, while keeping a readily adaptable attitude, an

innovative approach and offer value for its clients.

The benefit of being a boutique firm and

the advantage of being specialised allow the firm to provide tailor-made solutions

and exceptional service in its core business areas while focusing on putting

clients’ interests first.

A great level of flexibility and

renewed joy has been at the firm’s core since the beginning, also given the fundamental

choice of concentrating in Hugill & Ip’s five main practice areas: Private

Client, Probate & Trust – Family – Employment & Immigration – Corporate

& Commercial – Dispute Resolution.

Christopher Hooley and Gary Wong commented:

“In the past twelve months we have experienced a counter-trend in that our

Corporate & Commercial practice has seen growth notwithstanding the general

downturn as a result of a tense political and economic environment. Our M&A

and general commercial work has solidly increased, and we are thrilled that

Jade seamlessly complements us in terms of additional capability in Corporate,

M&A, Employment and regulatory work”.

Adam Hugill highlighted: “Jade is

an exceptionally talented lawyer who clients trust unreservedly. It was a joy

to work with her previously and I know she will be a fantastic asset to our

Corporate & Commercial and Employment teams, strengthening our ability to

service clients in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan and throughout the region”.

The Firm

Hugill & Ip’s view is long term and

endeavours to build lasting client relationships based on trust,

professionalism and discretion.

Although a young independent law firm,

its lawyers bring decades of experience providing personalized legal advice and

outstanding client service to individuals, families, entrepreneurs and

businesses, in Hong Kong and internationally.

Hugill & Ip promotes a collegial

atmosphere in which all individuals are encouraged to learn, improve and excel

and to become leaders in the legal, business and civic communities. Moreover, the

firm is deeply involved in several pro-bono and CSR activities.

