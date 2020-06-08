Rhenus Increases Scalable Storage Options for Customers in India with New Mega Warehouse
Rhenus opens a new mega warehouse in India, bringing its total warehousing space across the country to 1.9 million square feet.
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 8 June
2020 – Leading global logistics
service provider Rhenus Logistics has opened
a new Mega Warehouse at Gurugram, near the Delhi NCR region in North India. The
350,000 square feet state-of-the-art facility will enable Rhenus to provide
more scalable storage options and solutions, strengthening its integrated
logistics services and solutions offerings for customers across the country.
“With 69 offices in India and more
than 1,600 employees nationwide, Rhenus India is committed to be the first choice
for an Integrated Logistics Solution and Service provider. We partner with our
customers to be the single point-of-contact for the entire Supply Chain, trusted
with our advantage in terms of our trained manpower, consistent systems and processes.
The strategically-located new warehouse affirms our commitment to our
customers, as we step up on our offerings, and raise the bar for warehouses
here,” said Vivek Arya, Managing Director of Rhenus Logistics India.
The new warehouse, with
a capacity of 30,000 pallet positions, offers enhanced 24-hour security measures combining manned security
and comprehensive CCTV monitoring within and around the facility. It offers
easy accessibility to Delhi and other parts of North India via the Jaipur Highway,
the KMP (Kundli-Nabesar-Palwal Expressway), and further connects into the DMC (Delhi
— Mumbai Industrial Corridor). It also includes 19 docks with dock levelers, and
plans to implement proprietary warehouse management system (WMS) with EDI integration.
On the sustainability front, green
landscaping lines the perimeter and common areas of the facility, solar roofs are
installed, and recharge pits and measures to recycle STP treated water are implemented.
With India being a key market of Rhenus’ Intra-Asia
growth plans, Rhenus India offers an integrated logistics approach with a
one-stop logistics solution that covers the entire process chain. To date, it
has more than 30 warehouses nationwide, and provides in-plant services as well
to help customers outsource some of their internal processes.
About Rhenus
The
Rhenus Group is a leading logistics service provider with global business
operations and an annual turnover of EUR 5.5 billion. Rhenus has business sites
at 750 locations worldwide and employs 33,000 people. The Rhenus Group provides
solutions for a wide variety of different sectors along the complete supply
chain; they include multimodal transport operations, warehousing, customs
clearance as well as innovative value-added services.