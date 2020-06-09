Arrow Electronics Helps Tech Startups Boost Their Engineering Capability
Arrow Open Lab to offer free engineering consultations to help develop 5G-ready and AI-powered edge devices
HONG
KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 June 2020 – Global technology-solutions provider Arrow
Electronics, Inc. today announced it will offer free consultations to local technology
startups and the innovation community at its Arrow Open Lab located at Hong
Kong Science Park. The initiative is part
of Arrow’s commitment to supporting technology enterprises, startups, and the academic
community to create, make and manage 5G-ready and AI-powered edge and endpoint devices
for commercialization or R&D development.
Millions of AI-powered IoT edge or endpoint devices being deployed on 5G
networks will profoundly change the way we live, do business and interact with
each other and the environment[1].
Arrow Electronics, HKSTP and CUHK Institute of Network Coding co-host “Sensor & 5G Technology Revolution” webinar
“We established our first Open Lab in Hong
Kong as part of our long-term commitment to give local technology companies as
well as the university community access to world-class engineering expertise
and resources,” said Simon Yu, president of Arrow’s Asia-Pacific
components business. “I am delighted to welcome
technology innovators, developers, and academia to our free engineering
consultations at Arrow Open Lab so they can gain the necessary advice and resources
to commercialize their innovative ideas into business opportunities in the 5G
and AI era.”
The free consultations
aim to help technology companies configure the electronic system architecture
design of their edge endpoints/devices for delivering optimal results across 5G
networks and AI technology. Arrow’s
engineers and technical experts will provide insights and recommendations across
the development roadmap including:
- Selecting the system architecture with the most desirable and
power-efficient computing for running AI algorithm (CPU vs FPGA vs GPU vs ASIC)
- Integrating a massive network of AI-powered sensors to yield actionable
data insights
- Understanding 5G-specific protocol performance validation and standard
and regulation compliance
- Formulating end-to-end security strategy with bi-directional network and
node authentication to ensure secured access of data
To help the local engineering
and innovation community navigate their path to adopting emerging technologies,
Arrow has co-organized a webinar from June 9-11, 2020 in conjunction with Hong
Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and The Chinese
University of Hong Kong (CUHK), to discuss opportunities and challenges associated
with the convergency of 5G, AI, IoT technologies (Link).
“HKSTP works with many
partners to enable the I&T ecosystem.
We thank Arrow, being one of the incredible partners, for its long-term
support for accelerating the innovative journey of technology companies and
universities in Hong Kong with us. The Arrow Open Lab has a track record of
helping high-growth companies leverage the power of AIoT and 5G. Now, with free
consultations available, it is exciting to see Arrow’s expertise being
delivered to a wider audience, helping startups at Science Park and beyond to
expand the possibilities of innovation,” said Ir Peter Yeung, head of
Electronics/ICT Clusters & Smart City Platform of HKSTP.
Arrow’s engineers at Open Lab worked closely with CUHK’s Embedded AI and IoT
Lab team to launch the first healthcare monitoring proof-of-concept design incorporating Analog
Devices’ 3D time-of-flight technology. This demonstrates a successful commercial
application of AI and deep-learning technologies.
Arrow Open Lab has assisted hundreds of
technology companies and startups from the region in their idea-to-prototype-to-product
innovation journey. The free
consultation will be open to registered members, and available at the Arrow
Open Lab until the end of this year.
Contact openlab.hk@arrowasia.com
or visit this
site for more information.
