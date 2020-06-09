From battery performance to cyber and fire: Growth of electric cars comes with a host of new risks and claims scenarios for manufacturers, suppliers and insurers, Allianz warns

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON/MUNICH/NEW YORK/PARIS/SAO

PAULO/SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – June 09, 2020 – Around

the globe, the take-up of electric cars is expected to accelerate rapidly in

future, driven by consumer demand and government policies aimed at tackling

climate change. The future of mobility is clearly electric, but the transition will

lead to a fundamental change in risk for manufacturers, suppliers and insurers alike

and will have a significant impact on automotive product liability insurance,

according to a new

report from insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS).

“From supply

chain networks to production processes to the product itself — the automotive industry

will have to respond to many emerging risks to make the transition to electric

vehicles happen,” says Daphne Ricken, Senior Underwriter Liability at AGCS. “The

anticipated growth of electric cars brings the prospect of new defect or

performance issues; more expensive repair costs; new fire and cyber threats;

and even reputational issues around sustainable sourcing and disposal of

critical components and raw materials for batteries.”

A new AGCS publication,

The Electric Vehicles R-EV-olution:

Future Risk And Insurance Implications, highlights that

the use of electric cars is expected to soar in future as their cost gradually declines,

the choice of available new models likely doubles within five years, their

driving range increases and consumers, as well as governments, demand greener low-emission

vehicles. The International Energy Agency has

predicted there could be more than 100 million electric cars on the roads in 2030

— up from around seven million today — with annual sales in the region of 20 million,

driven by growth in China — already the world’s largest market — the European

Union (second largest), Japan, Canada, the US and India, in particular. Amid COVID-19, the outlook for 2020

global electric car sales becomes more difficult, given prolonged disruption to

dealers, buyers and supply chains. The number of electric vehicles sold in

China plummeted 54% in January 2020, according to data from the China

Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Government

policies aimed at tackling climate change

Globally, the 2015 Paris

Agreement has been the catalyst for a number of country- and region-specific

regulations focusing on the environment. For example in Asia, China’s

automakers must make at least 7% of their sales electric by 2025 and India targets

for 30% of cars on roads to be electric-powered by 2030. Singapore is also

planning to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040 paving the

way for greater adoption of electrical vehicles in the intervening years.

New risk exposures

While the coronavirus

crisis may dampen the outlook for global electric car sales for 2020 and beyond,

the anticipated long-term growth also brings a range of technical and

operational risks, both from a product liability perspective and in other

areas:

Safety and reliability: Tests

conducted by the Allianz Center for Technology Automotive (AZT

Automotive) have shown that the high voltage components of electric cars are

well-protected and will not be affected in most crashes. Statistical evaluation

of Allianz claims also shows that electric vehicles are less likely to be

involved in accidents today — they typically drive short distances with limited

mileage overall. However, any damage sustained can be, on average, more

expensive than for conventional cars.

“If the

battery in an electric car has to be replaced, it can result in a total loss in

many cases. In addition, the fact that they can only go to specialist repair shops

can contribute to costs,” says Carsten Reinkemeyer, Head Of Vehicle Technology

And Safety Research at AZT Automotive.

Battery life

and performance are critical issues for electric cars. Given the high cost of

replacement or repair of battery units, a failure to live up to performance

guarantees will pose questions around liability for manufacturers and suppliers.

Fire threat: As

with conventional vehicles, defective electrical components and short circuits

can spark a fire, while lithium-ion batteries may combust when damaged,

overcharged or subjected to high temperatures. High voltage battery fires can

be very intense and difficult to extinguish, and can also release high levels

of toxic gases — such fires can take 24 hours or longer to control and be made

safe. Due to the relative rarity of such fires to date, response and rescue

services have limited experience of dealing with such incidents.

Environmental

issues: Despite their green credentials, environmental

issues can represent a potential liability and reputational risk for vehicle

manufacturers and suppliers. A rapid uptake in electric cars will require

manufacturers to source sustainable supplies of critical components and raw materials

as they ramp up production. For example, battery technology will drive a huge

increase in demand for cobalt and lithium, outstripping

current supply — lithium supply has been predicted to triple by 2025. Effective

recycling and reuse of materials will therefore be essential. Environmental and

social concerns will also put emphasis on the sustainable sourcing of minerals,

as well as traceability and transparency of supply chains. High voltage

batteries could also pose a pollution risk, if not properly disposed of.

Speed to

market and potential defects and recalls: Manufacturers

are under pressure to accelerate the transition to electric mobility. The

combination of new technology, short development cycles and new 3D/4D printing in

production could result in an increase in defects and quality issues, triggering

product recalls for the automotive industry — which are already among the largest

and most complex of any sector, according to AGCS claims analysis.

Cyber

concerns: Electric cars are likely to have increased connectivity

and reliance on data, sensors and software, including artificial intelligence,

to manage vehicle systems and aid driving. As with conventional vehicles, increased

connectivity is likely to give rise to cyber vulnerabilities, including the

threat of malicious attacks, system outages, bugs and glitches. There have already

been product recalls in the automotive sector as a result of cyber security.

Insurance

implications and claims complexity

Electric mobility will have many implications for

insurance — in particular automotive product liability insurance — and claims,

as technology creates new risks and exposures, and as liability shifts within

the supply chain.

“Electric vehicles

will consist of fewer but more integrated parts and components. What may have

been three parts in a conventional car could be only one part in an electric

car. However, the lower number of parts is increasingly connected through

sensors and embedded software, adding a new layer of complexity and raising

questions around how these parts interact and which producer or supplier is

liable for a potential defect or faulty control,” Ricken

explains. “The increased complexity of the automotive supply chain and the

reliance on software and technology producers will lead to new exposures and

split liabilities in the value chain.”

Fire and

explosion risks associated with high voltage batteries could give rise to

claims for commercial property insurers, in particular if multiple cars are

charged in underground car parks. Claim scenarios are manifold — ranging from

overheated battery leads resulting in fires and property damage to breakdown,

leading to fire, as a result of electronic failure of the battery management

system.

Insurers may also expect to see a potential increase

in product recall/liability claims from new technologies, components, faster

development times and shorter testing periods. Last, but not least, there will

be employers’ liability exposures — such as potential toxic fumes and fire

risks during 3D printing or the handling of lithium batteries related to fire

and contamination.

