Microsoft and Education Ministries across Asia enable remote learning for millions of students during COVID-19

Physical classrooms across

Asia, like this Japanese High School, were recreated online during the onset of

COVID-19

9 June 2020

onset of the pandemic early this year, education ministries across Asia have

pushed for mass migrations online, with the help of Microsoft Teams,

Office 365 and Microsoft Azure, enabling millions of students to continue to

learn from home. Beyond ensuring lesson continuity, schools have been

facilitating real-time interactivity between teachers and students in class

while enabling students to discover, create and share.

Widespread shift to remote learning

Finding and deploying the right tools

quickly was instrumental in managing the seismic shift in the education

landscape caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Vietnam, the Ministry of

Education and Training deployed Microsoft Teams in a record time of 27

hours for more than 200 schools in Hai Phong city. In over 2 months,

Teams was successfully adopted for more than 3.3 million teachers and students

from primary and secondary schools, high schools and institutes of higher

learning across the country.

Similarly, the Tokyo Metropolitan

Board of Education adopted Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 Education to create

a conducive and interactive environment online. This was launched in early May for

more than 160,000 students and 20,000 teachers across 253 Tokyo Metropolitan

high schools, special needs schools and other schools administered by the Board

of Education.

Educational institutions were also pressed to re-create the physical

classroom experience. In Taiwan, the Ministry of Education (MoE)

enabled 2.5 million students and 200,000 teachers from grade schools to

universities to learn remotely using free Office 365 and Microsoft Teams accounts

tied to their National IDs. The fusion of Office 365 apps and Teams allowed for

seamless sharing of presentations and documents, while other apps like Microsoft

Whiteboard for Windows 10 facilitated productive remote discussions in

real-time. Online lessons were recorded and stored automatically in Office

365’s video service Microsoft Stream for students to review at their own time.

Dr.

Huan-Chao Keh, President of Tamkang University in Taiwan, said, “In light of

the number of students affected by the travel restrictions, we were quick to

implement several precautionary and mitigation measures. With our IT staff and

the Microsoft team working around the clock to make the course content

available for the instructors, as well as the strong support of all the faculty

members, we are confident that we helped minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our

students’ education.”

Exploring new ways to teach and learn

The integration of applications on

Office 365 and Microsoft Teams also included Minecraft: Education Edition and Flipgrid, which were made available at no

extra cost to students in Thailand. There, the Ministry of Higher

Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) teamed up with partners

LannaCom and Microsoft to provide access to Office 365 A1 and Microsoft Teams

for over 150 universities across the country, covering more than 60,000

educators and 2 million students.

Dr. Suvit Maesincee, Minister of

Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) Thailand, said: “We turned

this COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity by allowing students from all universities

across Thailand to continue their education through a 100% online learning

system. This takes the learning experience to a higher level in line with

modern learning methods — an outside-the-classroom learning that goes beyond a

simple video conferencing experience.”

Upscaling with Microsoft Azure

To cope with the volume of learning

taking place online, the Educational Broadcasting System (EBS) in South

Korea deployed Microsoft’s cloud Azure to expand its system’s service

capacity by 500 times within two weeks, granting access to 3 million middle and

high school students across the country.

Ji Eun Lee, CEO of Microsoft Korea said

that they have been receiving many inquiries requesting them to share their

experiences about holding the world’s first online classes in Korea. “We

will do our best to provide a constant educational environment based on our

global experiences and capabilities,” she said.

Re-educating teachers

Behind the successful deployment of

these learning tools came an equally steep learning curve, as educational institutions

stepped up to mobilize and equip educators with the proper skillsets for online

learning.

In the Philippines, the

executive committee of the Department of Education (DepEd) moved quickly

to train educators upon the nation’s lockdown in March. Department Secretary Leonor

Briones used Microsoft Teams to hold a meeting with 17 regional offices,

addressing critical issues faced by teachers and students. The industry was

kept connected via weekly “Ask the Expert” sessions for officers, as

well as “TeamsTalk“, a bi-weekly online meet-up for teachers to catch up

and solicit advice from one another.

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, the Ministry

of Education (MoE) and Digital Classroom Admin (DCA), with the help

of Microsoft, rose to the challenge by conducting daily webinars to introduce

teachers to Microsoft Teams and Office 365. Training sessions were recorded on

Teams and uploaded on MoE’s Digital Learning portal (Ruang Ilmu), enabling over

430,000 teachers across the nation to review training materials at their own time.

